Apple rolling out new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for the second-generation AirPods Pro. This update includes the build number 6B32 and the firmware version 6.1.32. It’s available for the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

This update comes just three weeks after the last AirPods Pro firmware release. Apple doesn’t generally give us very detailed release notes for AirPods updates. Today’s update likely focuses on bug fixes and other improvements.

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, Apple says new firmware versions will install when your AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Latest AirPods firmware versions

Apple has not released new firmware updates for other AirPods hardware. Find the latest firmware version for each model below:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B32

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B32

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300

AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation): 6A300

AirPods Max: 6A300

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

Spot anything new after updating your AirPods Pro 2? Let us know down in the comments.