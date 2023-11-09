Apple Music adds new real-time listening analytics for artists

Apple Music for Artists has been overhauled with a new “Listening Now” feature that offers real-time data for listening analytics. The feature rolled out today via Apple Music for Artists on iPhone and the service’s website.

Apple Music for Artists is Apple’s platform for artists looking to track analytics, release new music, and connect with fans via Apple Music. “Listening Now” is the latest new feature that Apple says lets artists “see your listener count in real-time, allowing you to react immediately and adjust your release strategy.”

The company explains:

Get real-time data on how many fans are currently streaming your music on Apple Music. Our Listening Now widget tells you how many listeners have initiated playback on one of your songs at any given moment. Select the widget to get a detailed view of your Listening Now trends from the past 48 hours. Maximum Listeners highlights the top number of listeners you had at any given point in the last 48-hour period, while Average Listeners gives you the average number of listeners in the last 48-hour period. Get a snapshot of your top-six most played back songs under Top Songs Now. For privacy reasons, there is a minimum listener threshold in order to display Listening Now analytics. You may notice gaps within your data reporting period when that threshold has not been met.

In addition to the new “Listening Now” feature on the Apple Music for Artists website, the service’s iPhone app has also been updated with support for this data, as first spotted by @aaronp613 on Twitter.

