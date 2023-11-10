‘Finity’ is my favorite Apple Arcade game (but I also hate it)

I’ve grown to be a big fan of Apple Arcade with its ever-increasing catalog of new and classic games alike. My latest obsession is a puzzle game called Finity. It launched on Apple Arcade in August, and I love it … and hate it.

Finity is a catchall puzzle game of sorts. It combines aspects of classic games like Tetris, 2048, and Threes, but with its own twist. Apple describes it as a “thoughtful, handcrafted matching game.” There are two game modes, Classic Mode, Casual Mode, and Tempo Mode, with the latter being focused on more casual play with soothing background music. The haptic feedback in Finity is also incredibly satisfying.

As fun as Finity can be, it can be even more infuriating…in a good way…kind of. When I started playing, I thought I was pretty good at it. I was wrong. The more wrinkles it throws at you, the harder and more challenging it is to progress to new levels. Whether that’s a “good” thing is up to you. I like it, but I also hate it.

Finity is available exclusively via Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade runs $6.99 per month.