As we approach the end of 2023, it’s time to start checking out your Apple Music Replay data. Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist is available to Apple Music every year. You can also find additional details, like your top albums and artists, through the Apple Music Replay 2023 website…

Apple Music Replay 2023 details

The year-round availability is the most significant way Apple Music Replay differs from Spotify Wrapped. Apple’s implementation allows you to keep track of your top songs throughout the entire year. On the other hand, Spotify Wrapped is only available starting in December, so your results come as a complete surprise.

You can access your Apple Music Replay playlist for 2023 via the Music app on your iPhone. The playlist is located in the “Listen Now” tab toward the very bottom. This is also where you can find your Apple Music Replay playlists for other years, dating all the way back to 2015 if you’re an OG subscriber to Apple Music.

Via the Apple Music Replay website, additional details on your top artists, top albums, and total listening time are also available. You can follow along with those details by visiting the dedicated Apple Music Replay website.

The playlist in the Apple Music app will only show the year’s top songs. Again, you’ll have to go to the Apple Music Replay website to view details like your top artists, top albums, and listening time. All of this data is updated every week on Sunday through the end of the year.

What about Spotify Wrapped?

If you’re a Spotify subscriber, there’s currently no way to view your Spotify Wrapped year-in-review. Typically, Spotify releases this recap data sometime in the first week of December. We’ll be sure to update our coverage once Spotify Wrapped 2023 is available.

In the meantime, what’s at the top of your Apple Music Replay ranking for the year? Let us know in the comments below.

