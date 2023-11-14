Grab the new limited edition Nomad Strike Sport Apple Watch band before it’s gone

After launching a fun glow-in-the-dark limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band in August, Nomad is out with its latest batch of rare bands. The new limited edition Strike Sport Apple Watch Band blends some of the previous limited edition colorways into a sharp two-tone design.

I’ve been enjoying the limited edition Strike Sport Band with my Apple Watch Ultra. It has the same great design and features as the classic Nomad Sport Band in three new limited edition colorways.

Nomad Strike Sport Band specs

Available in Ultra Strike, Volta Strike, and Electric Strike

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

I love the bright contrast the two-tone design offers with the new Strike Sport Bands. The way the color meets the gray with wavy contour brings a playful feel.

As I shared when previously reviewing the Nomad Sport Band, I love the pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band. And the Nomad Sport Band offers full adjustability.

If you haven’t used Nomad’s Sport Band, the ventilation channels meaningfully improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band and others.

Here’s a close look at the vent channels:

Get the limited edition Strike Sport Band

You can grab the new Nomad Strike Sport Band for Apple Watch now for a limited time – the previous limited edition colors have sold out within hours.

It’s made for 45/49 mm Apple Watches in the M/L 150mm size (fits most wrists), priced at $60. Other colors include Lunar Gray, Ash Green, Marine Blue, Ultra Orange, and Black.