Apple's new M3 Macs are finally seeing some savings as the early Black Friday deals pour in. Headlining the offers, the new M3/Pro MacBook Pros are now starting from $1,449 with $150 or more in savings attached. You can also bring home the shiny new M3 iMac at $1,199, alongside this 25% off ZAGG sale on MagSafe chargers and more.

Apple’s new M3/Pro MacBook Pros see early Black Friday deals

We’re tracking some of the first discounts on the all-new M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pros. Courtesy of B&H, there are a few discounts live on the latest releases from Apple, all of which come headlined by the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,799. This is $200 off the usual $1,999 price tag and delivers one of the only chances to save since launching earlier in the month. It matches the all-time low and the first time the savings are available for all shoppers. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Alongside the 14-inch model above, the early Black Friday Apple savings also continue over to a pair of other discounts on the latest MacBooks from Apple. Right now, you can save on the larger 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro alongside the new entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Here’s a breakdown of the savings – both of which are down to either new all-time lows or matching the best prices yet.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time, there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac sees $100 discount

B&H today has been ringing in the holidays a bit early and setting the pace with some enticing Apple discounts, which now include the all-new 24-inch M3 iMac. This recent desktop Mac refresh joins this morning’s M3 MacBook Pro sale with one of its first chances to save as part of an early Apple Black Friday deal. Right now, you can drop the price down to $1,199 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $1,299, with today’s offer knocking $100 off. This is only the second discount to date and matches the all-time low from a short-lived pre-order discount. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

ZAGG takes 25% off MagSafe chargers and more

ZAGG is helping you beat the holiday rush next week by marking down an assortment of its in-house chargers and keyboards. The savings apply to just about everything the brand sells in those two categories, with 25% in savings automatically applying once items are added to your cart.

An easy highlight is one of the first chances to save on one of the company’s new releases. The mophie 3-in-1 extendible MagSafe stand just began shipping and is now down to $112. This 25% discount is, of course, on par with the rest of the ZAGG sale today and lands from the usual $150 price tag as the third-best offer so far.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendible MagSafe stand arrives with the ability to charge up your iPhone 15, as well as other gear in your Apple kit, with one streamlined footprint. There’s Apple Watch fast charging support, as well as a 5W Qi pad, both of which are joined by a telescoping MagSafe mount with full 15W speeds. It really is the latter that makes this one stand out from the competition, allowing you to adjust the height of your iPhone for taking FaceTime or Zoom calls and the like. We break down what’s to like this time around in our launch coverage.

Rest your new M3 iMac on Twelve South’s Curve Riser stand

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $40. It typically fetches $80, and is now falling all the way down to an all-time low at 50% off. This is the first time we’ve seen this price since back in June, as today’s offer matches the best-ever price for only the third time. This is the perfect companion for the refreshed M3 iMac, and even more so now that it’s at the all-time low.

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new M3 iMac or have an existing model that could use a bit more love, both models lack height adjusting features out of the box. Curve Riser helps enters to save the day by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Logitech POP Keys keyboard comes in one of five colors

Amazon is now offering the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $70. All five colors are getting in on the savings, dropping from the $100 price tag. There’s 30% in savings regardless of which design catches your eye, with some of the best prices of the year across the lineup – although some of the newer releases like the Cosmos blue and Mist green designs are landing at new all-time lows. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect from each of the Mac workstation upgrades, too.

Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys before just refreshing the lineup with some newer colors. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more.

