The details about Apple’s annual Black Friday deals have arrived. As usual, Apple will offer customers a gift card of up to $200 when they buy eligible Apple devices. The deal will run from Black Friday on November 24 through Cyber Monday on November 27.

Apple Black Friday deals

As always, you’ll be able to find significantly better Black Friday deals on Apple products from other retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. Be sure to keep it locked to our friends over at 9to5Toys for those details. Nonetheless, here are the details on Apple’s promos for the holiday season.

When making one of the below purchases, Apple says that you’ll receive your gift card via email, and it can be used on a later purchase. As you can see, the promotion isn’t available for a number of Apple’s latest and greatest products.

iPhone

Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone SE

Mac

Get up to a $200 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

MacBook Air

Mac mini

iPad

Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

iPad mini

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air

iPad Pro

Apple Watch

Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch SE

AirPods

Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

AirPods (2nd generation)

AirPods (3rd generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

AirPods Max

Apple TV and HomePod

Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Apple TV 4K

HomePod

Beats

Get up to a $50 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy:

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds+

Beats Fit Pro

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo3

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Flex

Accessories

Get up to a $50 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy:

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard Folio

Smart Keyboard Folio

More details on Apple’s Black Friday sales

For Apple Card buyers who purchase with Apple Card Monthly Installments, the gift card will come in the form of an instant credit applied to the price of the product:

A purchase of an Eligible Product made when selecting Apple Card Monthly Installments as the payment type at checkout will receive an instant credit equal to the cost of the Promotion Product (Apple Gift Card) deducted from the price of the Eligible Product at the time of purchase. You will be charged one ACMI installment plan for the Eligible Product discounted by the instant credit. The value of the Promotion Product (i.e., the value of the Apple Gift Card) will also be charged in a separate second ACMI installment plan for the same number of months as the discounted Eligible Product. The total combined amount charged over the 2 separate ACMI installment plans will reflect the original full retail price of the Eligible Product. Separately, you will receive and be charged for the Promotion Product (Apple Gift Card) in the amount of the applicable instant credit.

