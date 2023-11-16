Apple aims to make holiday shopping easier with ‘Order By’ deadlines

Apple shared its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals today. While the savings aren’t as good as you’ll find elsewhere, it is offering some useful tools like a holiday “Order By” guide to help customers know about the deadlines to receive gifts by December 25.

Apple has a few different pages on its website that promote its 2023 holiday deals like the “Apple Store Shopping Event” page and the main Apple Store page.

On the latter, the company is pitching a few different perks that are available “Only at Apple” like delivery as fast as two hours, trade-in credit at Apple, extended returns until January 8, 2024, pay later option, and a holiday “Order By” guide.

For the new guide that shares deadlines on when you’ll need to order specific Apple products, there’s a dedicated landing page where you can browse the dates by product.

Apple also notes “If the “Order By” date has passed, you can still shop online for in-stock items with Apple Pickup or 2-hour delivery* from your local Apple Store.”

Most of the deadlines are set for December 21, however for products with engraving, Apple says you’ll need to order by December 19 – except for engraved AirTags which need to be purchased by December 12.

Check out all of the holiday shopping deadlines here.

What do you think? Are these perks enough to buy directly from Apple? Or do you prefer to shop for the best deals elsewhere? Keep an eye on 9to5Toys for all the best holiday discounts on Apple gear in the days and weeks ahead.