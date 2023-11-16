Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, was today named one of the most influential climate leaders of 2023 by TIME. The executive joined other influential personalities on this year’s TIME100 Climate list.

Lisa Jackson on Apple and the environment

Before working at Apple, Jackson served as Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Barack Obama’s presidency. Lisa Jackson joined Apple in 2013 to coordinate the company’s environmental practices, reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In 2015, she was promoted to Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives – a position she still holds today. Since then, Jackson has become even more prominent at Apple, appearing at many of the company’s special events to talk about what the company is doing to preserve the environment.

TIME published an exclusive interview with Lisa Jackson as part of her nomination as one of the most influential climate leaders of the year. She spoke about Apple’s goal of making all products carbon-neutral by 2030 and encouraged other companies to do the same by following a “simple blueprint.”

This blueprint she refers to consists of reducing emissions from three major sources: electricity, materials, and transportation. “Businesses can lead climate progress by cutting greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain. […] To address remaining emissions, businesses can drive investment in communities on the front lines of the climate crisis through nature-based carbon removal.”

Jackson notes that transportation-related emissions are challenging to avoid, but promising technologies are being developed with great potential to solve this. In September, Apple announced it would begin shipping more products by ocean rather than air, reducing emissions by up to 95%.

She also praised the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, which became law in California this year, requiring companies to measure and report their carbon emissions in detail. “I see tremendous potential for other states and national governments to follow California’s lead and adopt similar, harmonized standards,” Jackson said.

TIME100 Climate 2023

In addition to Lisa Jackson, the TIME100 Climate 2023 list also features Melinda Gates, Mafalda Duarte from the Green Climate Fund, Nemonte Nenquimo from Amazon Frontlines, and Brazil’s environment minister Marina Silva. You can check out the full list here.