As Black Friday approaches, Bluetti, a company focusing on energy storage solutions, has revealed amazing discounts on their power stations. This is an ideal opportunity to secure an energy storage unit for your home, ensuring a power outage-free holiday season.

Bluetti presents a range of products that meet various needs – from large stations suitable for use in the home or office to more portable and compact options for energy solutions on the move. This includes the new Bluetti AC200L, perfect for any situation, that you can buy with an extra discount using our special coupon.

Bluetti’s Black Friday

During Black Friday, you can save up to $2400 on Bluetti products. There are flexible buy now, pay later options, a 30-day refund policy, free shipping, and up to a six-year warranty with lifetime support. The Black Friday offers run from November 17 to 27. During the event, you can also win mega prizes from Bluetti, and also refer a friend to win discounts and rewards.

And here are some of the Bluetti power stations you can buy at a discount during Black Friday that we recommend.

If you’re considering a portable power station, the new Bluetti AC200L stands out as a top choice. Boasting a 2,048Wh battery and a peak capacity of 7,200W, it delivers substantial power suitable for camping and various outdoor pursuits. At the same time, AC200L can also keep your home running in emergencies when the power goes out.

The Bluetti AC200L can be combined with B210, B230, and B300 expansion batteries, increasing the energy capacity to an incredible 8,912Wh. You can also use it as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), thanks to its switching time of just 20ms.

After using all its battery power, the AC200L can be recharged to 80% in just 45 minutes using the 2,400W AC accelerated charger. You can also connect the power station to a solar input, which now delivers up to 1,200W – enough to recharge it in 2 hours. The AC200L also has an ECO Mode to preserve battery life and a Bluetooth connection to send data to the Bluetti app.

Bluetti AC200L launches on November 17 at the special price of $1,499 as a limited Black Friday offer. Use coupon code “9t5M” and get an extra $100 off your purchase – available exclusively for Bluetti AC200L.

You can also buy it with a B300 expansion battery, which increases its capacity to 5,120Wh, for $2,999. Specifically, this offer runs until November 30.

With 16 outlets and a 3,000W inverter, AC300 can also be expanded with four batteries, totaling 12288Wh capacity. This model works well as a backup for the home power system or even for camping, as it can power things like a washing machine, TV, or fridge for up to five hours.

You can buy Bluetti AC300 and B300 together for $2,799 with a free AC300 Integration Kit (valued at $619).

For those looking for a cutting-edge, adaptable power solution with a significant capacity, the AC500 & B300S could be the prime choice. It’s a game-changer with 5,000W of power and the option to combine batteries for a massive 18,432Wh capacity.

Notably, it accepts 3,000W from solar panels and boasts a fast recharge capability, going from 0 to 80% in an hour. You can get this combo for $4,799 with a free PV380W solar panel (that costs $799).

AC200MAX is a robust power solution delivering a 2,048Wh capacity and an output of 2,200W, tailored for diverse adventures like RV trips, van living, glamping, and off-grid setups. Equipped with 16 outlets on its front panel, it can efficiently power various outdoor essentials, from coffee makers to fridges.

This power station can run a 40W CPAP machine for over 80 hours. During the Black Friday offer, the Bluetti AC200MAX is down from $1,599 to $1,299.

Weighing around 37 lbs, the Bluetti AC180 is more compact and delivers 1,800W of power, or up to 2,700W in Power Lifting mode. It’s suitable for powering small and medium-sized appliances such as hair dryers and electric kettles and can also be used as a reliable backup during eventual power outages.

Buy the AC180 during Bluetti’s Black Friday offer and save $300 – now for $699.

The AC70 remains portable with a built-in handle and a 768Wh capacity. That means you’re prepared to handle anything from emergency backup situations to road trips, camping, and more. It delivers a 1,000W continuous output with a robust 2,000W peak so that it can power devices like small power tools, mini kettles, hairdryers, refrigerators, and other appliances.

Buy it during Bluetti’s Black Friday offer with $100 off for $499.

More from Bluetti

Of course, there are more Bluetti offers for this Black Friday. You can buy the 300W AC2A portable power station for just $169. Expansion batteries can also be purchased at special prices.

Take advantage of this exclusive limited-time pricing to acquire your Bluetti and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a portable and sustainable power station.

Visit the Bluetti website to learn more about Black Friday offers.