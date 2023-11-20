Popular navigation app for trucks and caravans adds CarPlay support

Sygic is one of the most popular navigation apps, even though you may have never heard of it before. The app offers navigation specially tailored to the specifications of large vehicles like trucks, RVs, campers, and more.

With an update rolling out now, Sygic now offers a dedicated app for CarPlay for the first time.

In a press release, Sygic says:

Sygic GPS Truck & Caravan Navigation serves a hugely increasing consumer segment of single professional truck drivers and caravan enthusiasts, reaching over five million users. Now, drivers with iOS mobile devices can pair them with a vehicle and enjoy a seamless navigation experience through a wider car display and a built-in sound system thanks to the newly supported connection via Apple CarPlay.

As the press release explains, Sygic offers “tailored routes prioritizing safety and comfort by considering vehicle dimensions, maximum speed, emissions, and HAZMAT cargo specifications.” It also offers robust support for offline maps and real-time data on things like traffic, speed camera alerts, speed limits, and dynamic lane assistance.

Sygic boasts over five million users across the “increasing consumer segment of single professional truck drivers and caravan enthusiasts.” The app is available on the App Store as a free download, with in-app purchases to unlock the full experience.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.