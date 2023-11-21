A chance to save $400 on the 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro headlines all of the best Thanksgiving week Apple deals today. This new all-time low at $1,599 comes joined by the best discounts yet on Apple Watch SE 2 starting at $179, as well as the first discount on CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

If you’re not sold on the new M3 machines from Apple, then today’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro discount should be an even better value. Right now via Best Buy, you can score the previous-generation professional MacBook for its best price ever of $1,599 shipped. Today’s discount applies to the 512GB SSD model with 16GB of RAM and a Space Gray finish. It’s down from $1,999 and clocks in with $400 in savings attached. We’ve never seen it sell for this price before, with this new all-time low also beating our previous mention by an extra $200.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under-the-hood improvements that come centered around one of the latest chips of Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this one of Apple’s most capable portable MacBooks yet.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Earlier this year, I personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple Watch SE 2 now starts at new $179 lows

New all-time lows are live on the latest Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. These more affordable Apple smartwatches now come with a Carbon Neutral seal of approval attached and clock in with lower starting prices than ever. The GPS 40mm style now sells for $179 from its usual $249 going rate. It’s one of the first chances to save so far and beats our previous mention by an extra $40. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at $70 off and also comes backed by the added benefits of the environmentally-friendly promise. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $209 from its $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. It’s dropping down to $319.96 shipped from the usual $400 price tag. This is $80 off and a new all-time low. It hasn’t budged from that MSRP all year, either. The new CalDigit TS4 Dock arrives with 18 ports all packed into a premium aluminum housing. There’s Thunderbolt 4 tech baked in as well, which lets you drive displays, connect to more expansive I/O, and receive power from a single device. We dive in to take a hands-on look over at 9to5Mac, as well. Head below for an all-time low discount on the CalDigit TS3, too.

The CalDigit TS4 features three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of 40Gb/s transfer speeds, as well as three USB-C slots. Legacy I/O is still kept in mind, too, with five USB-A slots. You’ll be able to drive a single 8K display from the hub, with dual 6K monitor support also making the cut without sacrificing on a 60Hz refresh rate. The 2.5GbE is also a nice touch and rounds out the package with micro/SD card readers and a DisplayPort output.

If you can live without the latest specs, the previous-generation dock is also on sale. Right now, you can score the CalDigit TS3 Hub for $179.96. This is an even more notable markdown from its usual $300 going rate. There’s $120 in savings while also beating our previous $240 mention from back in October. It’s the best discount ever and a far better bargain as far as workstation upgrades go. I’d even go as far as to say that this is the model you should get, even if you’re rocking a new M3 MacBook Pro.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything, from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. Using code USCE1MAC will let you save even more with an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

