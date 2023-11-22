Apple TV+ kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas musical special starring Hannah Waddingham and an assortment of Ted Lasso cameos

Apple TV+ today kicked off its holiday programming lineup with a new musical special ‘Home for Christmas’, in which Hannah Waddingham sings a variety of classic songs with cameos from much of the Ted Lasso cast. The 45-minute show was filmed earlier this year in front of a live audience at the London Coliseum, and includes duets with Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Phil Dunster and more.

The service also premiered The Velveteen Rabbit, a loving and tender adaptation of the classic children’s novel. And due to the Thanksgiving holiday in America, all new episodes of TV+ content have been released earlier this week than usual.

While many high-profile Apple TV+ series usually drop on Fridays, Apple has moved up the releases this week to account for the Thanksgiving break.

That means new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, For All Mankind, Lessons in Chemistry and The Buccaneers are now streaming on Apple TV+, perfect for Thanksgiving holiday break viewing.

Apple will also roll out additional holiday content in the run-up to Christmas, including new seasonal episodes of family favorites like Frog and Toad, Shape Island, and The Snoopy Show. A new singalong version of Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, will also stream from December 1. Action comedy movie The Family Plan premieres December 15.

The Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas special includes solo performances from Waddingham herself and duets Leslie Odomon Jr. Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Phil Dunster. You can also get the soundtrack of all the songs on Apple Music.

How to watch Hannah Waddingham Christmas special

The new Hannah Waddingham special and all of the aforementioned Apple original content is available exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service, priced at $9.99 per month. If you are new to Apple TV+, you can get a seven-day free trial here. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of your Apple One bundle subscription, included in your T-Mobile phone plan and more.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app available on devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com, which is currently the only official option for Android phone and tablet users. A native Apple TV app for Windows PC is currently in beta.