iPhone US average sales price drops two quarters in a row – CIRP

While Apple reported record iPhone revenue for its September quarter this year, a new report today from CIRP says that the average iPhone sales price in the US is seeing a downward trend. Here’s how it’s moved over the recent months and years.

CIRP shared the new report on its Substack today titled “iPhone Sales Mix Continues to Push Average Retail Price Down.”

Similar to the average selling price (ASP), CIRP has been keeping track of the weighted average retail price (WARP) of the iPhone in the US. That metric doesn’t include “wholesale discounts that Apple may offer to different retailers” but still gives a look at the mix of iPhone models (including storage size) that consumers are buying.

According to CIRP’s data, the iPhone US WARP peaked at $988 in the March quarter of this year and has now declined in the two quarters since. It was down $40 come the June quarter and down another $30 for the September period.

The current $918 US WARP has pushed Apple’s performance of the metric down to its 2021-2022 performance.

As for what contributed to the change, CIRP says the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been selling about as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when they launched. But this year, it was the year-old Pro model iPhones that did worse than a year ago:

The major shift was in the sales of the retiring, year-old flagship phones in this quarter, when their successors came on the market. Sales of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models at a combined 23% were down from the 37% that iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models sold in the year-ago quarter.

We’ll have to wait and see if this trend continues for the holiday quarter or if Apple will be able to push iPhone average selling prices back up.