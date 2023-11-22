Photomator update lets users edit and share HDR photos

The popular photo editor app Photomator, from the same developers as Pixelmator, was updated today with some interesting new features. The new version of the app adds full HDR support so users can edit and share images in high dynamic range. It also has a new option for converting regular images into HDR.

Photomator gets full HDR support

As detailed in the Photomator 3.2 release notes, the update unlocks “all-new creative workflows” by supporting HDR. Users can open, edit, and share HDR photos, including those taken with an iPhone or iPad. The same options available for editing SDR photos, such as Repair, Denoise, and Super Resolution, are available for editing HDR photos.

According to the developers, the Levels, Curves, Selective Color, and LUT adjustments have received “major updates” to take advantage of HDR. They also promise seamless editing and sharing, as HDR edits are synchronized with Apple’s Photos app.

Photomator can open ISO HDR formats such as HEIC, AVIF, JPEG XL, PNG, TIFF, OpenEXR, and Radiance HDR. It also works with RAW and ProRAW photos shot in HDR. In Photomator settings, users can select to always load photos in HDR, with the option to revert to SDR editing at any time.

In addition to supporting HDR photos, Photomator 3.2 is also capable of converting SDR photos to HDR. You can bring high dynamic range to regular images with just the click of a button. These features come in addition to support for JPEG XL and AVIF files.

Photomator is available on the App Store – and you can try it out for free. Users can opt for a subscription model or buy a lifetime license, which typically costs $99.99. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s worth noting that HDR support requires devices running iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14.

