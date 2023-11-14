Apple reveals finalists for the 2023 App Store Awards

Apple has announced the finalists for this year’s App Store Awards, recognizing nearly 40 app and game developers across 10 different categories. These apps, Apple says, “are delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.”

The App Store Awards are designed to recognize apps and games for Apple platforms for their “excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement.” These apps represent the finalists for this year’s awards, and the winners will be announced later this month.

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, touted today’s App Store Awards finalists and praised the “incredibly talented” and dedicated developers:

We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more. These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.

Last year, the then-viral photo-sharing social network BeReal was crowned iPhone App of the Year. You can view the full breakdown of last year’s awards in our coverage.

Full list of App Store Awards 2023 finalists

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone App of the Year category helped users discover more ways to explore and learn new skills:

AllTrails , for helping the world find its way outside.

, for helping the world find its way outside. Duolingo , for bringing learning to the masses.

for bringing learning to the masses. Flighty, for keeping travelers on time and stress-free at the airport.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone Game of the Year category invited players to new adventures with lush graphics on iPhone:

Afterplace , for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls.

, for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls. Honkai: Star Rail , for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation.

, for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation. Vampire Survivors, for inspiring a new roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad App of the Year category helped users tap into their creativity through multiple mediums:

Concepts , for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes.

, for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes. DaVinci Resolve , for creating a more portable video editing experience.

, for creating a more portable video editing experience. Prêt-à-Makeup, for bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad Game of the Year category enchanted gamers with visual storytelling, intuitive controls, and absurd obstacles:

Eggy Party , for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users.

, for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users. Lost in Play , for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages.

, for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages. Pocket City 2, for inviting players to build from their imagination.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac App of the Year category inspired focus and creativity for users:

Linearity Curve , for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers.

, for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers. Photomator , for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler.

, for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler. Portal, for immersing users in beautiful landscapes and spatial audio.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac Game of the Year category delivered rich storylines and graphics:

ELEX II , for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world.

, for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world. Lies of P , for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale.

, for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale. Return to Monkey Island, for building on its iconic point-and-click adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Watch App of the Year category made it even easier to get all the information users need right from their wrists:

Planny , for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks.

, for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks. SmartGym , for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level.

, for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level. Tide Guide, for offering water enthusiasts real-time marine conditions.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple TV App of the Year category brought stunning experiences to the biggest screen in the home:

Bugsnax , for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay.

, for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay. FitOn , for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities.

, for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities. MUBI, for bringing quality cinema to users’ homes.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Arcade Game of the Year category delivered endless entertainment this year:

Cityscapes , for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist.

, for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist. Hello Kitty Island Adventure , for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures.

, for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures. stitch., for bringing the meditative art of embroidery to more users.

Cultural Impact Finalists

Through powerful missions, finalists in the Cultural Impact category fostered new ways to connect and celebrate the world’s diversity and wonder.

