Yes, AirPods are accessories, but you’d be surprised to find out that there’s a whole market for AirPod accessories. Not surprisingly, Apple itself promotes some of these products in its stores, ranging from protective cases to lanyards. And if you’re an AirPods owner, we’ve selected some Black Friday deals for cool AirPods accessories.

Lanyards

The second-generation AirPods Pro 2 were the first to support a lanyard right in their Charging Case. Users can simply attach a lanyard to the AirPods case without having to use an external case, which is great for people who are afraid of losing their earbuds.

Spigen has an adjustable lanyard for the wrist strap that is braided in black and white. It works great with the AirPods Pro 2 charging case. During Black Friday, you can buy a Spigen lanyard for your AirPods case for just $8.99. Of course, this lanyard is universal and also works with smartphone cases, or even cases for other versions of AirPods.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the oakxco universal lanyard is only $6.99. There’s also the HiFan lanyard for just $5.59.

AirPods cases

Whether you want to protect the Charging Case of your AirPods or simply make it more stylish or unique, there are a lot of cases available for AirPods. For those who own the original or second-generation AirPods, elago’s silicone case is available in many different colors. During Black Friday, you can buy it for just $5.59.

Also for the first-generation AirPods, this Sangkoo transparent case has different illustrations (such as turtles and flamingos) and a built-in keychain. It costs $7.19.

Popular accessory manufacturer ESR also has its own protective case for AirPods Pro. This one is made of a hard material, guaranteeing maximum protection for the AirPods Charging Case. It’s also MagSafe compatible and has the cutouts for the speakers built into the AirPods Pro 2 case. You can buy it for $11.99.

And if you have AirPods 3, there’s nothing better than this offer for R-fun’s silicone case, also available in multiple colors, for just $3.99.

More AirPods accessories

There are even more accessories for AirPods available out there. For example, you can buy third-party silicone tip replacements for AirPods Pro for just $9.99. If you’re serious about cleaning your earbuds, this AirPods cleaning kit costs just $6.39.

Another cool accessory is the HUOTO portable charger, which works for both AirPods and Apple Watch.

Are there any other accessories for AirPods that you would recommend? Let us know in the comments section below.

