Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Nov 23 2023 - 6:46 am PT
Indie Dev Sales is back with the best app deals during Black Friday

Indie Dev Sales have become an important event in the Apple community, as many independent developers come together to promote their iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps by offering special discounts. The Indie App Sales usually take place in July alongside Prime Day. But if you missed it, don’t worry because it’s back for Black Friday.

Black Friday offers for iOS and macOS apps

For those unfamiliar, the Indie Dev Sales is organized by Matt Corey, the developer behind Signals for HomeKit and Bills to Budget. This time, there are more than 300 indie apps offering special discounts for Black Friday 2023.

“The Indie Developer community has long been known for its’ ingenuity and creativity. This event is a showcase of the hard work and passion poured into crafting unique, exceptional user experiences, often in their spare time, or when the rest of the family is sleeping,” Corey told 9to5Mac.

Here are some of the app offers you’ll find during the Indie Dev Sales event:

You can find the full list here.

Buy the apps you want at a discount

Some of these apps have already been reviewed and are regularly used by the 9to5Mac team, such as DisplayBuddy, Gentler Streak, Home Widget for HomeKit, Kaleidoscope, Obscura, Taskheat, and Tripsy. If you’ve been thinking about buying some of these apps, now is the best time to do it.

