Task manager app ‘Taskheat’ updated with Focus Filters support and multiple selection

Taskheat, which was introduced in 2020 for iOS and macOS, is a powerful task manager that lets users create advanced to-do lists using flowcharts. The app has recently been updated to version 1.8, which brings support for Focus Filters and also multiple selection.

What’s new in Taskheat 1.8

As described by the developer in the release notes, the update brings a much-anticipated feature to its users: the ability to select and manipulate multiple tasks at once. Now you can select, edit, and even delete multiple tasks simultaneously. This feature is especially useful for people working on large projects.

With the update, Taskheat is now compatible with the Focus Filters API. The app can now show specific projects for when a specific Focus Mode is enabled. The latest update also fixes bugs, making the experience of using the app more reliable.

Since its launch in 2020, Taskheat has received multiple updates with different new features and enhancements. These include better performance when importing CSV files, Siri Shortcuts support, undo and redo buttons, the option to import Reminders and turn them into flowcharts, and more.

You can check the video below to see how the app works:

A big plus point of Taskheat is that it is a universal app, which means that a single version works with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can try it out for free for 14 days and then buy the full version for $9.99 as a lifetime in-app purchase.

