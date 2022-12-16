Task manager app ‘Taskheat’ updated with Focus Filters support and multiple selection

Filipe Espósito

- Dec. 16th 2022 3:34 pm PT

Task manager app 'Taskheat' updated with Focus Filters support and multiple selection
0 Comments

Taskheat, which was introduced in 2020 for iOS and macOS, is a powerful task manager that lets users create advanced to-do lists using flowcharts. The app has recently been updated to version 1.8, which brings support for Focus Filters and also multiple selection.

What’s new in Taskheat 1.8

As described by the developer in the release notes, the update brings a much-anticipated feature to its users: the ability to select and manipulate multiple tasks at once. Now you can select, edit, and even delete multiple tasks simultaneously. This feature is especially useful for people working on large projects.

With the update, Taskheat is now compatible with the Focus Filters API. The app can now show specific projects for when a specific Focus Mode is enabled. The latest update also fixes bugs, making the experience of using the app more reliable.

Since its launch in 2020, Taskheat has received multiple updates with different new features and enhancements. These include better performance when importing CSV files, Siri Shortcuts support, undo and redo buttons, the option to import Reminders and turn them into flowcharts, and more.

You can check the video below to see how the app works:

A big plus point of Taskheat is that it is a universal app, which means that a single version works with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can try it out for free for 14 days and then buy the full version for $9.99 as a lifetime in-app purchase.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apps & Updates

Apps & Updates

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.