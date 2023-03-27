Home Widget for HomeKit updated with new shortcuts and actions

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 27 2023 - 4:57 pm PT
1 Comment
Home Widget for HomeKit is an iOS app that offers advanced tools to enhance the experience of interacting with HomeKit accessories. Following the release of iOS 16.4 to the public on Monday, the app has been updated with new shortcuts and a new dimming action for roller shutters and blinds.

For those unfamiliar with the app, Home Widget for HomeKit offers quick access to Home automation directly from the iOS Home Screen and Lock Screen. With iOS 16.4, Apple has enabled new types of interactions with the Shortcuts app, including an option to lock the device after running a shortcut. And Home Widget for HomeKit now supports this shortcut.

What’s new with Home Widget 1.2.7

As detailed by the developer behind the app, users can enable a “relock” feature that automatically locks the iPhone after running a Home Widget shortcut from the Lock Screen. This, of course, requires the user to update their iPhone to iOS 16.4 or later.

But this is not the only new feature coming with the update. Version 1.2.7 of the app adds a dimming action type for roller shutters and blinds. This allows users to precisely control the position using a slider. There’s also a new Launch Shortcut, improvements to the Dimmer toggle, and bug fixes.

I have added a relock iPhone feature after using the Lock Screen widget, a roller blinds/shutters position dimmer, a new shortcut action, and more. I am grateful to all of you for your continued support, and I hope these new features will make your experience even better.

Please make sure to update your device’s operating system to the latest version to take advantage of the relock iPhone feature.

Home Widget for HomeKit supports Home Screen and Locked Screen widgets. You can use the app to check the status of HomeKit accessories or even create custom accessory scenes with them.

The app is available for free on the App Store, although some features require a monthly subscription that costs just 49 cents. If you prefer, there’s also a lifetime license available for $9.99.

