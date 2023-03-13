Tripsy app updated with weather conditions and customizable dashboard

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 13 2023 - 1:47 pm PT
Tripsy travel planner app updated with weather conditions and customizable dashboard

Tripsy is a powerful app that helps people plan their trips with complete itineraries. With its latest update, Tripsy is getting new features that will make the process of organizing a trip even easier. This includes support for weather conditions, time zone changes, and a customizable dashboard.

What’s new with Tripsy 2.15?

Now when you have an itinerary added to the app, Tripsy will show you the 10-day weather forecast for each location you’ll be visiting. This way, you can be prepared in advance before your trip. Also, Tripsy can now identify time zone changes to immediately show them in the app.

And every time you have events planned in different time zones, the app will show the local time in both locations.

The update is also making it easier for users to see the departure and arrival times of their flights or train trips. This information will now show up directly on the itinerary along with terminal and gate information when available, as well as connection time. And when you have a scheduled activity on your itinerary, the app now provides shortcuts to start a route on Apple Maps, Google Maps, and other apps.

Also coming with the 2.15 update is the ability to customize the Tripsy’s dashboard; users can choose to show or hide information such as their next flight or upcoming activities from the main screen of the app. Other new features include day counting and new custom icons.

You can download Tripsy for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription of $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. If you’re interested in learning more about Tripsy, check out the app review on 9to5Mac. It’s worth noting that the app can be used on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

