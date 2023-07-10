Indie Dev Sales event begins tomorrow with best deals on iOS and macOS apps

Every year, many independent developers come together to promote their apps during Indie Dev Sales – a sales event with the best deals on iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Indie Dev Sales event also kicks off on July 11, and we’ve selected some of the best deals to highlight here.

Indie Dev Sales from July 11 to 12

The event is organized by Matt Corey, the developer behind Signals for HomeKit and Bills to Budget. During the event, Corey highlights the best deals on apps from indie developers on the App Store. This year, more than 80 apps are participating.

“The indie app community has always been known for its innovation, creativity, and passion for delivering exceptional user experiences. This event is a celebration of their remarkable achievements and a chance for users to discover and support these talented developers,” Corey told 9to5Mac.

The apps participating in the Indie Dev Sales vary across different categories and include popular apps like FoodNoms, CardPointers, HomeCam for HomeKit, and more. Here are some of the offers that will be available during the event:

The full list of apps can be found here.

Buy the apps you want at a discount

Some of these apps have already been reviewed and are regularly used by the 9to5Mac team, such as Kaleidoscope, Tasks, Home Widget for HomeKit, and MacWhisper. If you’ve been thinking about buying some of these apps, now is the best time to do it.

Indie Dev Sales run from July 11-12, so make your app wish list and be sure not to miss the deals.

