‘Tasks’ to-do app gets major update with new design, Tasks Cloud, and collaboration

Tasks is one of my favorite to-do apps, and it has evolved a lot since I first wrote about it here on 9to5Mac. This week, Tasks was updated to version 3.0, which comes with a new design for the iOS app, a completely rebuilt macOS app, and new features like Tasks Cloud and collaboration. Read on to learn more about Tasks 3.0.

What’s new with Tasks 3.0?

The first thing current Tasks users will notice after installing the update is the new design. The iPhone and iPad app has a new sidebar, which makes it easier to find your projects and filters. Creating a new task is also made easier with the new interface, and there is a much more efficient task detail screen. Drag-and-drop support has also been improved, which is great for iPad users.

When it comes to the Mac version, the app has been completely rebuilt from scratch. According to the developer, this allowed the app to “feel more native to the platform.” Users should notice that navigating through the macOS app is now much better because of that.

But besides the new interface, Tasks 3.0 also comes with new features. The update introduces Tasks Cloud, a new way to synchronize your tasks across all your devices. While previous versions relied on iCloud, the new system has enabled new possibilities, such as collaboration. You can now invite people to collaborate with you on a project.

When collaborating with other users, you can assign specific tasks to each person, receive notifications of new tasks, and respond to comments. Everything was designed with privacy in mind. However, users who are uncomfortable with using the new cloud system can keep using iCloud Sync instead.

More about the app

Tasks has everything you expect from a great iOS and macOS app. It supports Dark Mode, drag-and-drop gestures, mouse and trackpad, multiple windows on iPad, and more. The app is even optimized for iPhone models with larger displays, featuring a two-column landscape layout. There’s also support for Siri Shortcuts, widgets, and Time Sensitive Notifications.

The app is available for both iOS and macOS on the App Store, and you can try it out for free. The full license of the app costs $24.99 per year, and there’s also a lifetime license for $99.99. However, you can buy Tasks 3.0 right now at a discounted price in celebration of the app’s 3rd anniversary.