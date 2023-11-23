It’s Thanksgiving Day, and all of the best Apple deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $69 off. It comes joined by an even lower price on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port at $169, as well as a few official Apple Magic accessories for Mac. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never sold for less

Amazon is now offering the best deal ever on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for Thanksgiving. Right now, you can save on a collection of different styles, all of which drop the rugged wearable down to $730. That’s $69 off the usual $799 price tag and marking the best price cut we’ve ever seen. It’s an extra $10 below our previous fall Prime Day mention, and still one of the first chances to save period. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 start from $169

One of the best prices of the entire Black Friday shopping season is here on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. Today’s discount at Walmart down to $169 shipped applies to the Lightning port-enabled model, dropping from the usual $249 price tag in the process. It’s a new all-time low at $80 off, and beats the discounted price on the updated USB-C pair by an extra $20. Today’s price cut is limited to Walmart+ members for the first three hours before opening up to all shoppers at 3 p.m. EST. We’re expecting to see Amazon match the sale at some point here.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

You can also save on the USB-C model this week, too. The savings here isn’t quite as enticing as on the Lightning version, but you’ll still be able to score one of the best prices yet on the latest earbuds from Apple. There’s the same design as you’d expect from the AirPods Pro 2, just with a USB-C port on the bottom to complement MagSafe and all the other tech.

Apple Magic Keyboard hits $80, plus more

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $120. Now returning to the all-time low, today’s offer drops from its usual $149 going rate. It’s 20% off and beating our previous mention by an extra cent. Those who can live without Touch ID will also find the standard version at $80, down from $100 to deliver the same 20% price cut. Both are the best prices of the year. We break down the full experience below the fold, detailing just how Touch ID stacks up.

If you’re not ready to rework your setup around a new M3 machine but do want to give your workstation a bit of an upgrade, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounding out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything, from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. Using code USCE1MAC will let you save even more with an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]