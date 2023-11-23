Dreametech offers a range of powerful smart devices to keep your home spotless without lifting a finger. From the DreameBot L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop to the cordless R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum and more, get the best-ever prices – up to $450 off along with an exclusive 5-10% bonus discount. Find out which Dreametech cleaning solution is perfect for your home below.

Whether you’re looking for a complete hands-free, automatic vacuum and mop solution, a powerful cordless stick vacuum, or something else, Dreametech has you covered with the most advanced and capable home cleaning solutions on the market.

For Black Friday, Dreametech is offering its best prices ever with up to 40% off ($450) across its lineup including the DreameBot L20 and L10s Ultra, H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, and R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum.

The DreameBot L20 Ultra delivers the industry’s most complete robot vacuum and mop with auto base station.

You get auto dust emptying for up to 75 days, auto mop cleaning and drying, as well as auto water and solution refills.

Going even further, DreameBot L20 Ultra is the world’s first robot vacuum that can deploy the mop outside of the device’s footprint. That exclusive tech means there are no corners or nooks that can’t be cleaned.

The L20 Ultra features powerful 7,000Pa suction power and like the mopping capabilities, the carpet cleaning goes beyond competitors.

With the mops lifting 10.5 mm, you can seamlessly clean between hard surfaces and carpet. And for thicker carpets, you can fully remove the mops.

DreameBot L20 Ultra features a robust intelligence system including AI, LDS, LED illumination, and object detection (up to 55 obstacle types) to make your home cleaning fully automated with fast mapping and efficient route planning.

Normally priced at $1,499.99, the DreameBot L20 Ultra is available for a limited time at $1,049.99 ($450 off). Better yet, use code “925bf5off” at checkout for an additional 5% off.

The DreameBot L10s Ultra delivers many of the features of the L20 Ultra at a more affordable price.

It has auto dust emptying for up to 60 days, auto mop cleaning and drying, plus auto water and solution refills.

DreameBot L10s Ultra features strong 5,300Pa suction – the strongest in its class and uses AI paired with 3D navigation for quick and efficient cleaning with object recognition for up to 40 types of obstacles.

For Black Friday, you can get the DreameBot L10s Ultra for just $629.99 (normally $899.99). And be sure to use our exclusive code “925bf5off” at checkout for an extra 5% off.

Wish you had a vacuum that could handle both dry and wet messes? The Dreame H12 Pro solves that problem in an elegant, cordless design.

It has industry-leading 0.2-inch edge-cleaning so it’s a breeze to clean along baseboards and corners with super suction and dirt detection.

Two unique features of the H12 Pro are dual-rotation self-cleaning and automatic hot-air drying (like the DreameBot L20 and L10s) to prevent mildew and smell and make sure it’s ready for your next cleaning.

The Dreame H12 Pro normally goes for $499.99 but the limited-time Black Friday offer brings that down to $299.99. Even better, use code “925bf5off” for an additional 5% off for a final price of $284.99 (43% off) – Dreametech’s best price ever on the H12 Pro.

If you’re looking for a budget-conscious way to bring whole-home, hands-free cleaning, the DreameBot D10 Plus is a perfect fit.

This robot vacuum and mop offers up to 45 days of auto emptying, 4,000Pa suction with four different suction modes, and adjustable mopping. High-performance LiDAR navigation enables rapid map building and efficient cleaning.

You can grab the DreameBot D10 Plus for the low price of $279.99 (normally $399.99). Plus use our exclusive code “925bf5off” for an extra 5% discount.

The Dreame R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum is innovative with rich features to make comprehensive cleaning easier than ever.

The R20 features a wide 138-degree angle with blue LEDs that reveal dust and other debris that can hide in dimly lit spaces. There’s also the valuable Intelligent Dirt Detection that powers micron-level recognition for automatic suction adjustment.

You’re also getting a 150,000RPM brushless motor that offers fade-free 190AW (airwatt) suction power that easily cleans both carpet and hard surfaces.

The Dreame R20 features 90-minute uninterrupted, cordless cleaning with a removable battery.

For Black Friday, you can bring home the Dreame R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $349.99 (normally $499.99). And get an extra 10% off that with code “925bf10off” at checkout.

The more affordable sibling to the R20 is the R10 which features the same cordless, stick design.

The R10 features up to 60 minutes of runtime, 120AW (Airwatt) suction power, and LED headlights to make sure you don’t miss debris.

You can pick up the Dreame R10 at just $199.99 for a limited time (regularly $299.99) plus get a bonus 10% off with code “925bf10off“.