Aqara has become a smart home and HomeKit leader over the last decade, and the company’s latest devices offer an impressive blend of function and form. Now, for Black Friday, Aqara is offering the best prices on its devices, including smart cameras, doorbells, locks, motion and door/window sensors, and more. And exclusive for 9to5Mac readers, take an extra 20% off the Aqara Camera E1 with promo code “USCE1MAC “.

Aqara has been making beautiful, functional, and affordable smart home devices for over a decade, and notably, the company is a leader in supporting Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video, which allows you to use your iCloud for encrypted video storage and person/object detection is done on-device.

No matter what device you’re looking for to upgrade your smart home, Aqara has you covered with the best Black Friday deals. Check out all the great options below, including HomeKit cameras; doorbells; motion, presence, and door/window sensors; and its smart lock with Apple home key support.

The Aqara Camera E1 delivers a smarter vision for a safer home.

Made for indoor security, it has crystal-clear 2K (2304 x 1296) resolution and a wide-angle lens. The smart camera features 360-degree viewing, thanks to its pan/tilt motor, and you’ve also got night vision support.

Aqara Camera E1 features HomeKit Secure Video (along with Alexa and Google Home) support, and unlike other cameras, it does not require a hub. For Apple users, HomeKit Secure video means end-to-end encrypted video with local person/object detection.

For more flexibility, E1 features a microSD card slot and also comes with 24-hour encrypted cloud storage at no cost.

Going even further beyond its competitors, the Camera E1 has Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3 support, two-way audio, and the ability to mount it in multiple ways.

Grab the Aqara Camera E1 at an extra 20% discount with our exclusive code “USCE1MAC “between November 20-27.

Like the Camera E1, the Aqara Video Doorbell Camera G4 offers HomeKit Secure Video support (a rarity for smart doorbells). It has a sharp 1080p resolution with a 162-degree field of view and infrared night vision.

Impressively, Video Doorbell Camera G4 can be set up as a wired or wireless installation and features a slick “shadow gray” finish. And alongside HomeKit Secure Video, the G4 features support for Google Home, Alexa, microSD, and more.

The Video Doorbell G4 comes with an indoor chime repeater with a loud 95dB speaker. More clever features include customizable doorbell tones and the ability to change your voice to help protect your privacy when speaking through the doorbell.

This HomeKit Secure Video doorbell is normally priced below competitors, but now you can get an even better deal on the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 – just $90.99 for a limited time.

The Aqara Smart Lock U100 goes above and beyond just HomeKit support and features Apple home key support too. That means you can seamlessly unlock your door by just holding your iPhone or Apple Watch next to it.

The Smart Lock U100 gives even more flexibility with a keypad and fingerprint access – supporting up to 50 fingerprints for secure access.

Like Aqara’s other smart home devices, the Smart Lock U100 works with Google Home, Alexa, and more, in addition to HomeKit and Apple home keys.

This lock is good for up to 8 months of use on just four AA batteries. More thoughtful features include auto lock, do not disturb (which mutes the lock’s sounds), and a built-in USB-C port for emergency charging.

Take advantage of Black Friday and get the Aqara Smart Lock U100 for just $132.99.

Aqara also has you covered for full smart home security with the Motion Sensor P1 (requires Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub), Presence Sensor FP2, and Door and Window Sensor P2.

The Motion Sensor P1 is the most advanced version of Aqara’s bestselling motion sensor. It features a 5-year battery life, adjustable sensitivity, configurable detection timeout, an integrated light sensor, and a 170-degree viewing angle with a 360-degree stand.

The Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub is required to enable connectivity with the Motion Sensor P1 with HomeKit, Alexa, and more. You can grab the Motion Sensor P1 for the Black Friday price of $17.49.

Going beyond the Motion Sensor P1, the Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 uses mmWave radar sensors that can monitor up to 430 sq ft (40 square meters) without false negatives.

The Presence Sensor FP2 features fall detection and multiperson monitoring that can simultaneously be aware of five people to trigger automation. And with an IPX5 rating, the Presence Sensor works in wet and humid interior spaces like bathrooms.

Presence Sensor FP2 works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home (without the Aqara Hub). You can get it at a great discount, priced at just $62.25 for Black Friday.

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 features Matter support over Thread for seamless setup with HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and more. No hub is needed, and the Thread connectivity delivers a stable, low-latency experience with low power consumption.

The Door and Window Sensor P2 offers high-precision open/closed status and supports voice alerts and status notifications via Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

A Thread border router is required for connectivity like an Apple TV 4K 2nd or 3rd gen, HomePod mini, Amazon Echo 4th gen, etc.

Grab the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 or several of them to seamlessly protect your home at the low Black Friday price of $20.99.