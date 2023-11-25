In today’s world, attention is king. Producing high-quality videos that will capture views is more crucial than ever. Filmora 13’s video editing software offers solutions tailored to users’ most pressing challenges. Delving into its features, it becomes evident that Filmora 13 is more than just a video editor – it’s an AI-powered assistant that streamlines the creative process. For a limited time, you can get 30% off Filmora 13 for Black Friday.

Addressing pain points – four real-life scenarios

Empowering traditional artists: AI Copilot

Artists can now breathe a sigh of relief. The AI Copilot feature provides automatic video editing suggestions, allowing artists to focus on their craft while producing compelling video content for a wider audience. AI Copilot will help drastically to increase not only production quality but also production speed without affecting the outcome – a game changer for artistic content creation.

Boosting small business marketing

Small businesses often need help with content creation due to limited resources. With AI Text-Based Editing, AI Smart Masking, and Optimized Templates, producing captivating content has never been faster or easier. Small businesses realize they need to promote and market themselves through social media videos. It can be challenging to get this done with limited resources and the lack of experience that many small business owners have. Filmora wants to equip these businesses with everything they need to design stunning marketing material with little to no experience!

Uplifting content creators

Content creators are constantly struggling to create high-quality, replicable content. Filmora 13’s AI Music Generator, AI Thumbnail Creator, and AI Smart Cutout ensure that content is professional and easy to produce. Filmora 13’s AI features will help creators who do trend and news-based reporting. Trying to blend accurate reporting with creating your own content can be a needless hassle. However, these new AI tools from Filmora will make the editing, publishing and creation process much smoother and faster.

Revolutionizing professional video editing

Professional editors face the daunting task of managing repetitive tasks under tight deadlines. Enter AI Copywriting and AI text-to-video: two features that can significantly streamline the editing process, focusing more on creativity. There was once a time when you would have had to hire people to complete monotonous tasks, but now, with AI editing in Filmora, tedious edits are no more. If you have a two-hour podcast you need to edit, Filmora can fully break it down for you, and then all you have to do is review and export the video file! Editing is now automated, efficient, and time-saving.

A Closer Look at Filmora 13’s AI Innovations

AI Copilot Editing: Your ultimate video editing companion. By analyzing the footage, AI Copilot offers intelligent editing suggestions.

Your ultimate video editing companion. By analyzing the footage, AI Copilot offers intelligent editing suggestions. AI Text-Based Editing: Transcribe videos into editable text, revolutionizing the video editing landscape.

Transcribe videos into editable text, revolutionizing the video editing landscape. AI Music Generator: Compose background music effortlessly. Choose a mood and let the AI work its magic.

Compose background music effortlessly. Choose a mood and let the AI work its magic. AI Thumbnail Creator: Ensure your videos pop with optimized thumbnail designs.

Ensure your videos pop with optimized thumbnail designs. AI Smart Masking: Simplify intricate masking processes, ensuring precision in every edit.

Simplify intricate masking processes, ensuring precision in every edit. Text-To-Speech and Speech-To-Text: Convert written words to audio and vice versa with flawless efficiency.

Convert written words to audio and vice versa with flawless efficiency. AI Text-to-Video: Convert prompts into dynamic videos using advanced algorithms.

Convert prompts into dynamic videos using advanced algorithms. AI Copywriting: Improve video visibility with AI-generated descriptions, titles, and captions.

Improve video visibility with AI-generated descriptions, titles, and captions. Optimized Video Templates: Ready-to-use templates to meet daily creative demands.

Ready-to-use templates to meet daily creative demands. AI Smart Cutout: Separate objects from backgrounds effortlessly, adding depth and variety to content.

Filmora crafted these tools with the creator in mind, designing each feature to make editing more accessible so you can produce brilliant content every time. Whether it’s footage from your latest travels or wedding footage you need to edit for your small business, these tools will help optimize your workflow.

Availability and pricing

Filmora 13 is available now! Packed with groundbreaking features and user-centric solutions, Filmora is poised to redefine the standards of video editing software. Whether you’re a novice or a professional, Filmora 13 has something to offer. It is available on pretty much every platform, including iOS. Your hunt for an on-the-go editor is over!

In terms of pricing, there are three tiers highlighted below. We recommend the $80 Perpetual Plan, which ensures you never have to worry about paying for Filmora 13 again. If you want to try it before committing, Filmora 13 also has a 7-day free trial.

