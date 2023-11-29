 Skip to main content

10-year-old Teddy petitions Apple to redesign the ‘nerd face’ emoji: ‘It’s making me feel sad and upset’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 29 2023 - 12:59 pm PT
0 Comments

Teddy, a 10-year-old Apple fan from the UK, has started a petition calling on Apple to redesign the “nerd face” glasses emoji. Teddy believes that the nerd face emoji’s prominent front teeth make it “absolutely horrible for people wearing glasses.”

“They’re making people think we’re nerds and it’s absolutely horrible,” Teddy said to the BBC about the glasses emoji. “It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Teddy has taken matters into his own hands and designed a new emoji that he refers to as the “genius emoji.” The design shows a smiling emoji wearing glasses, without the “horrible rabbit teeth.”

“I like wearing glasses because they make me see a lot better, and they look good and stylish,” Teddy said.

Teddy was inspired to start his petition by one of his teachers, Lisa. “He’s quite vocal about it but in quite a grown-up way, and I think that should be supported, encouraged, and commended as well,” Lisa said.

As of right now, the petition is only circulating inside Teddy’s school and town. He has plans to email it to Apple and launch it online soon, as well.

Apple hasn’t responded to the coverage of Teddy’s petition yet. We’ll be sure to update this story if there are any further developments. Teddy says that he’ll “feel amazing” and “so excited” if Apple takes his advice.

