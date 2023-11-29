Get the limited edition Racing Yellow Nomad Apple Watch band and iPhone case while they last

Following up on the slick limited edition Strike Sport Apple Watch band, Nomad is out with its latest limited-run band and iPhone case. Here are all the details on the new vibrant Racing Yellow finish for Nomad’s popular Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case.

Like the previous limited edition Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands, this release has the same great design and features as the classic Nomad Sport Band with the fresh Racing Yellow colorway.

Nomad Racing Yellow Sport Band specs

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

I’ve been using (and loving) the Nomad Sport Band for years now. They’re super durable and come with some nice upgrades over Apple’s Sport Band.

The pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band, and the ventilation channels improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

You can get the new Nomad Strike Sport Band for Apple Watch for a limited time. If you like it, grab it now; the previous limited edition colors have sold out as fast as a couple of hours.

Nomad iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Sport Case specs

The limited edition Racing Yellow Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max offers the same features as Nomad’s popular Sport Case:

High-gloss, grippy backplate

Grippy TPU protective bumper

Anodized aluminum buttons

8-foot drop protection

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Price: $50

Like Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone Case, I love the sleek design while offering robust 8-foot drop protection.

High-quality details like aluminum buttons and contoured edges make this a delight to use every day.

You can grab the Racing Yellow Sport Case now for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.