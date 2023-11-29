 Skip to main content

Get the limited edition Racing Yellow Nomad Apple Watch band and iPhone case while they last

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 29 2023 - 8:50 am PT
0 Comments
Nomad limited edition Racing Yellow watch band iPhone case

Following up on the slick limited edition Strike Sport Apple Watch band, Nomad is out with its latest limited-run band and iPhone case. Here are all the details on the new vibrant Racing Yellow finish for Nomad’s popular Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Sport Case.

Like the previous limited edition Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands, this release has the same great design and features as the classic Nomad Sport Band with the fresh Racing Yellow colorway.

Nomad Racing Yellow Sport Band specs

  • FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
  • 100% waterproof
  • Interior ventilation channels
  • Custom aluminum closure pin
  • 150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches
  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
  • Price: $60

I’ve been using (and loving) the Nomad Sport Band for years now. They’re super durable and come with some nice upgrades over Apple’s Sport Band.

The pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band, and the ventilation channels improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

You can get the new Nomad Strike Sport Band for Apple Watch for a limited time. If you like it, grab it now; the previous limited edition colors have sold out as fast as a couple of hours.

Nomad iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Sport Case specs

The limited edition Racing Yellow Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max offers the same features as Nomad’s popular Sport Case:

  • High-gloss, grippy backplate
  • Grippy TPU protective bumper
  • Anodized aluminum buttons
  • 8-foot drop protection
  • MagSafe & wireless charging compatible
  • Price: $50

Like Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone Case, I love the sleek design while offering robust 8-foot drop protection.

High-quality details like aluminum buttons and contoured edges make this a delight to use every day.

You can grab the Racing Yellow Sport Case now for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Nomad

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12