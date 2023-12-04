 Skip to main content

Dynamic Island Diet: Calory app adds meal fasting feature with Live Activities and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 4 2023 - 6:41 am PT
Funn Media makes some of our favorite health and fitness-focused apps, such as WaterMinder and Calory. The latter of those two has received a nice update this week that adds one of its most-requested user features: support for tracking fasts.

For those unfamiliar, Calory is an iPhone and Apple Watch app that lets you count calories, track macros, and more. The focus is on making the process as simple and easy as possible, and this week’s addition of fasting support keeps in line with that focus.

Calory’s implementation of fasting supports seeing your progress, Live Activities and Dynamic Island integration, push notifications, and more.

Do you fast? If so, you can now track your intermittent fasting with Calory! Once you are done with your last meal, start your fast with a simple tap.

When the fast is ongoing, you can monitor and see your time progress, see your current body status and how much time is remaining.

Set different fasting plans that suit your goals. See your fast status on the Lock Screen via Live Activity or add a Home Screen widget!

Calory is available on the App Store as a free download, with an in-app subscription that unlocks the entire set of features. The subscription costs $4.99 per month, $17.99 per year, or $29.99 for a lifetime unlock.

