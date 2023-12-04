ExpressVPN app launches on Apple TV

tvOS 17 added support for VPN apps on Apple TV set-top box, allowing simple on-device setup of a VPN provider running natively on the device. The number of compatible tvOS VPN apps has been slowly growing, and today major VPN provider ExpressVPN has debuted their app.

You can get ExpressVPN now in the App Store, with access included as part of your existing ExpressVPN subscription.

ExpressVPN offers servers in 105 countries around the world, allowing users to change their virtual location and access content on streaming services that may otherwise be geolocked.

The first version of ExpressVPN for Apple TV is barebones, but functional. You can sign in to your account just by scanning a QR code, select your preferred server using the UI, and initiate the VPN connection. The company says it will be bringing more features to tvOS over time.

Before tvOS 17, VPN setup was a lot more hairy and usually included running the VPN on the network router. tvOS 17 brings Apple TV up to par with Apple’s other platforms, which allow consumers to run VPNs natively just by downloading an app.