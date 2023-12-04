The world of portable batteries and power stations is expansive. We have tiny power banks that can be put on your keychain, and then we have huge and robust battery banks that can power appliances and run an entire motor home. But the name of the game has always been efficiency and density. Companies ask themselves, “How can we make form factors smaller while increasing their capacity?” Yolaness has done it with their new 1536Wh portable power station.

What you need to know: specs

1536Wh capacity

LiFePO4 battery with 3500+ cycles to 80%

1600W constant power that can power up to 85% of appliances

Built-in BMS improves the battery’s safety level massively

Charges 12 devices simultaneously

2.5-hour recharge time

Weighs 16kg/35.2lbs

The heart of the Yolaness SAPY1600 is its LFP (LiFePO4) battery, renowned for its longevity and efficiency. With a life cycle surpassing 3500 charges, this power station is designed for enduring use, ensuring years of reliable service. Safety is paramount with the Yolaness SAPY1600, thanks to its sophisticated BMS (Battery Management System). This system auto-regulates to provide a secure power supply, giving users peace of mind.

The UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) feature of the Yolaness SAPY1600 is exceptionally swift, with a switchover time of less than 20 milliseconds. This capability is crucial for running sensitive devices like CPAP machines without interruption. So if you are using this as a battery backup, you can rest easy knowing that you will not lose power at any point.

Charging options

To actually charge the battery bank itself you can do it three different ways: solar panels, wall outlets, and DC input. Impressively, it can charge from 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours when using AC input. You can also reach a full charge of 100% in 3-4 hours when charging with solar panels exceeding 500W. The maximum solar panel input is 500W. For DC input, it requires 6.3-6.8 hours.

Charge outputs

This power station can consistently deliver 1600W of power, making it adept at running a wide array of appliances. It can power up to 12 devices simultaneously and is compatible with approximately 85% of common household and outdoor devices.

The output ports are:

4X USB-A outs (18W)

2X USB-C outs (100W)

4X AC Ports

DC5521 Port

Car Socket

It would be safe to say that it would be able to cover most (if not all) of your charging needs.

Solar panel support

Now if you are really planning on going off the grid then you are going to need the accompanying 280W solar panel. Here you need 2*280w to exceed 500w. This solar panel will fully recharge your battery in roughly 3-4 hours (depending on the amount of sunlight you are getting). It also boasts a high conversion rate of over 22.5%, ensuring efficient energy harvesting. Its design also emphasizes portability and ease of carrying.

Experience the Yolaness SAPY1600 Power Station

Whether you’re the type of person who goes off the grid or is away from an outlet for more than 24 hours or not, you’ll love what this power bank offers. Rather than lug around a bunch of smaller portable banks, making sure they’re all fully charged in case you lose power, the Yolaness SAPY1600 can act as a portable electric generator that can keep you going for a few days at a time. Whether it’s powering simple tech products like your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, an entire desk setup on the go, or small appliances during a weather emergency, the Yolaness SAPY1600 Power Station works like a charm.

Its ability to power multiple devices concurrently can prove invaluable during family outings, where everyone’s gadgets needed charging. Furthermore, the station’s compatibility with a vast range of devices makes it a versatile companion, powering everything from small fans to larger appliances. The power bank stays cool to the touch, remains relatively quiet in use, and can easily be stored away in a Tesla sub trunk or a closet at home. If you simply want a battery that can run everything when the lights go out or if you do plan on going on extended camping trips, this is the way to go!

Pricing and availability

So what does this all cost? Usually, these larger batteries start to get expensive. In this instance, the Yolaness SAPY1600 Power Station normally starts at $1,399, but it has been nearly cut in half to $629!

Additionally, the 280W solar panel is usually $699 but is available for over 50% off right now, selling for $299. You can also purchase the bundle of both the battery and the solar panel for $898 instead of the usual $2,098!

Be sure to use the code 9to5mac at checkout to get an additional 10% off your entire order through December 30.

Are you someone who would use the Yolaness SAPY1600 power station? Would you have this around your house for emergencies? Let us know in the comments below!