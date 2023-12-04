Monday is ushering in a fresh batch of Apple deals, with all of the company’s official iPhone 15 cases going on sale from $34. Those first-party accessories come joined by one of the best prices ever on Apple Watch Ultra at $639. Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro now starts from just $1,399. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All of Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases on sale from $34

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived across Apple’s entire selection of official iPhone 15 cases. Alongside just seeing some of the first chances to save, period, Amazon is now dropping prices even lower than we saw last month. You’ll be able to save across the whole lineup of first-party silicone styles, clear cases, and even FineWoven covers. Deals start at $34, thanks to select on-page coupons, which make all-time lows even better. Each of the cases in the sale comes backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles too.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, and the savings are making it a bit more affordable to accessorize. Amazon is marking down an assortment of those official iPhone 15 silicone cases to even better price tags starting at $37.49. This is an extra $3 under what we saw last month, offering 23% in savings from the usual $49 price tags in the process.

These cases deliver the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, but now it’s $639

If the Black Friday discount on the newer second-generation model wasn’t enough to win you over, today’s discount on the original Apple Watch Ultra just might be. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $639 shipped with a Trail Loop band attached. It normally fetches $799 and has been selling for that lately – like all of Thanksgiving week. This is the second-best price yet and clocks in at within $10 of the all-time low from over a month ago. It’s also $20 under our previous mention. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro now $1,399

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy, you can score the 1TB model with 8GB of RAM for $1,599 shipped. Both silver and space gray stylings are available, each of which dropped from the usual $1,799 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save so far at either retailer, clocking in at $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below Black Friday and a new all-time low. Best Buy shoppers with a membership can score it for $1,549, saving you $250. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Plus, there’s 512GB models on sale from $1,399 – down from $1,599.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form factors with improved performance. There’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far. It has an 8-core CPU at the base and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combine to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

You’re then still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time, there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]