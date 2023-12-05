New lows on Apple Watch Series 9 from $310, FineWoven MagSafe Wallet $45, Sonos Roam/SL $119, more

New all-time lows are the name of the game today as far as Apple deals are concerned, as the Apple Watch Series 9 now starts from $310. There’s $89 or more in savings to be had across both sizes, with much of the same best-price-ever status landing on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet at $45. Plus, Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers hit $119 – the best price of 2023 and beyond. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 now starts from $310

Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm models for $339. This is $90 off the usual $429 price tag and beats our Thanksgiving week pricing to mark a new all-time low. It’s an extra $20 below our previous mention too. The savings also carry over to the smaller 41mm designs from $309.99 with the on-page coupon. This is $89 off and also a new all-time low at $20 under our last mention. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles too.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, the Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon-neutral release from Apple.

Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet comes in two styles

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s official FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. Sporting all of the expected Find My tech, the savings land at $44.99 shipped on the Black and Pacific Blue styles. Each one drops from the usual $49 going rate for one of the very first times in order to save you 24% and make these contentious accessories a better buy. Like we started with off the top, these are new all-time lows that clock in at an extra $3 below our previous mentions from over Thanksgiving week. Get a closer look at what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces leather in the company’s lineup as it looks to transition away from using less sustainable material. Now arriving in its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch. Find My capabilities are baked in for tracking your wallet if it ever gets misplaced, not to mention the magnetic design that can adhere right to the back of your iPhone 15.

Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers hit $119

Sonos is now kicking off its best sale of the year on the Sonos Roam portable smart speaker. Now on sale for $134, this is a new 2023 low at $45 off the usual $179 price tag. We’ve seen it at $143 in the past, but today’s offer takes an extra 5% off to beat previous mentions. Today’s offer should also be the best price we see through the end of 2023 and into next year. Also on sale today is the Sonos Roam SL, which drops microphones from the equation in order to drop pricing to $119. That’s $40 off the usual $159 price tag and also marks the best price of the year.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound, complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration.

Then there’s the SL version that takes everything the Sonos Roam does and ditches the microphone and its related features. In either case, you can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well. This covers the standard edition specifically but applies largely to the SL version too.

