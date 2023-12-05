iOS 17.2 unlocks Qi2 wireless charging support on older iPhone models

iOS 17.2 unlocks a significant new feature for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 users: support for Qi2 wireless charging. This comes after the iPhone 15 was announced as the first Qi2-enabled iPhone and before the first Qi2 accessories hit the market this month.

Qi2 is the second iteration of the Qi wireless charging standard, and it’s focused on magnets. Like Apple’s proprietary MagSafe charging system, Qi2 unlocks up to 15W wireless charging – plus all the other benefits of magnetic charging. That includes things like better efficiency and easier alignment.

Apple says that iOS 17.2 brings “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.”

This means older iPhone users will be able to take advantage of up to 15W charging speeds using Qi2 accessories, without updating to the iPhone 15.

According to the Wireless Power Consortium, the first Qi2 accessories will be available “in time for the holiday season.” In total, there are “over 100 devices” in testing or in the queue for certification testing, the WPC says. The first Qi2 accessories will come from the likes of Belkin, Mophie, and Anker.

iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the general public next week. For a full rundown of everything new, check out our coverage here.

