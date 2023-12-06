16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro now $250 off, ecobee Smart Video Doorbell $120, Anker gear, more

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived today on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. If you’ve been asking for a Mac discount with more than 8GB of RAM, just the price cut has arrived at $250 off this pro model with 18GB of memory. It comes joined by a new all-time low on ecobee’s new Smart Video Doorbell at $120, as well as Anker’s latest Prime power banks from $72. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro drops under Black Friday

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,249 shipped. This is down from the usual $2,499 price tag it just launched with at the beginning of November and is one of the first chances to save period. It’s $250 off, and also $50 below our previous Black Friday mention – not to mention the best price ever. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Amazon has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 18GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with 18GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

ecobee just launched its Smart Video Doorbell now $120

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the ecobee Smart Video Doorbell at $120. This is 25% off the going rate of $160, and marking only the second discount so far since the recent release debuted back in October. It’s beating out the only other price cut so far – from Black Friday – by an extra $20 in order to mark the best price yet. We break down the whole experience in our hands-on review.

ecobee just launched its new Smart Video Doorbell as one of the first releases outside of its usual connected thermostats. It brings all kinds of the smart surveillance tech to your front porch for monitoring the remainder of your package deliveries this holiday season thanks to 1080p HDR recording with a 175-degree field of view. It connects into your home’s existing doorbell wiring, too. There’s HomeKit support out of the box, as well as Alexa integration, with advanced motion alerts doubling down on the smart tech to alert you when someone is at the door, a package has been delivered, and more.

Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks can charge your M3 MacBook Pro

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for $104. This is 20% off the usual $130 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save since debuting earlier in the fall. It’s $26 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $6. Did we mention this is an all-time low? The same can be said for the smaller 12,000mAh Anker Prime Power Bank, which clocks in with the same 20% discount applied at $72 – when you apply the on-page coupon. This is down from $90 and matching the best price yet.

The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Or you could go with the 12,000mAh version if you can live with roughly half the juice. In either case, you can learn more in our launch coverage which takes a closer look at the whole Anker Prime lineup.

