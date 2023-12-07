M2 MacBook Air hits $830, Anker Nano USB-C chargers from $11, iPhone 15 aluminum bumper cases, more

Thursday has a fresh batch of discounts now live with a chance to save $269 on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830. It comes joined by a batch of our favorite iPhone 15 chargers marked down from $11 courtesy of the new Anker Nano lineup. Plus, these stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper cases from Arc are now 15% off for the first time. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $269 on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830

Woot today is launching a sale on a refurbished Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The savings apply to two different colorways on the base 256GB model, which drops down to $830. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. It normally sells for $1,099, and is marking the best discount we’ve seen yet at $269 off. We’ve been tracking holiday deals down to $899 for the past few weeks, and today’s offer beats that for anyone willing to go with a refurbished unit and a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Anker Nano iPhone 15 accessories on sale from $11

Anker’s new lineup of Nano iPhone charging accessories is on sale today at Amazon. After just launching earlier in the fall, all five additions to the collection are going on sale. Whether you’re just looking for an everyday carry refresh or want to grab a stocking stuffer for the techy on your list, these are some of the best prices yet if not sitting right at all-time lows. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $39.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $50, this is $10 off and matching the best price ever for only the second time.

An essential part of my everyday carry since I reviewed it back in October, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is easily one of the best iPhone 15 portable chargers around right now. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery and most notably sports a built-in USB-C cable that can dish out 30W speeds right to your smartphone. There’s also a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of charging up other gear, with a display to show off current charging rates and remaining battery life.

Arc takes 15% off its stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper cases

Arc makes one of the most unique iPhone 15 cases around, if you can even call it a case. These bumper covers stand out from everything else on the market and now we’re tracking the first chances to save on the newest releases for Apple’s latest handsets. Right now, you can take 15% off the entire collection of Arc Pulse iPhone 15 cases starting at $55.25 shipped. The standard matte black style is down from $65 and marking a new all-time low as the first chance to save, and comes joined by four other designs including mirror polish silver or chromed gold designs.

Arc’s Pulse iPhone 15 cases sport a unique design that combines a two-piece construction made of an aluminum exterior with an interior rubber padding that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse iPhone 15 bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets. We have previously walked away impressed by the Arc Pulse cases, and the new iPhone 15 versions shouldn’t be any different. If you’re looking for more of a hands-on look at the bumper cases, last year’s review is definitely worth reading over.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]