Apple accessories under $100 worth considering [Video]

We already know that Apple products can be a bit pricey, so I wanted to find some high-quality and high-value accessories for your Apple products under $100. From practical products that boost your device’s functionality to aesthetically pleasing extras that add a nice touch, these budget-minded picks prove that there are still options out there under that $100 price point. These will make perfect gifts for someone or even yourself, let’s get into it.

Be sure to watch the video for a hands-on look at all 11 products that I recommend for your Apple products:

Thanks to MagBak for supporting 9to5Mac on YouTube! Use code 9TO5MAC15 to save 15% off your order!

iPhone accessories

There are 100s if not 1000s of different iPhone accessories to choose from, from cases, to Magsafe battery packs and now even USB-C accessories. So I wanted to make it simple and show off one case, one MagSafe wallet, and one MagSafe battery pack.

This is one of my absolute favorite MagSafe accessories for iPhone. It serves multiple functions, has strong magnets, and has a unique and aesthetically pleasing look to it. The specs are:

3500 mAh battery

4-level battery indicator

metal kickstand

supports 3 stand modes (TV, portrait & landscape)

Comes in 2 colors

charges via USB-C

MagSafe compatible

The M03 retails for $59.99 which is extremely competitive for this size and function.

Now these two have to be mentioned in tandem because, yes they can be used alone, but when used together you get an awesome package. Magbak was known for having its own magnetic accessory ecosystem even before MagSafe was introduced by Apple. They lined their cases with magnets so it worked with their wallet and charging accessories. Since then they have adopted Magsafe but continue to use their magnet ecosystem in conjunction with Magsafe. This yields some awesome results, one being the strength of the magnets. Probably the strongest magnets I have ever tested!

As I mentioned when used together this is a great package. The wallet has Magsafe magnets but also includes MagBak magnets which have a few extra connection points. These points allow the wallet to also act as a stand for the iPhone with the MagBak case without actually adding the bulk of a kickstand. The wallet also holds up to six cards,cash, has a removable finger loop for extra grip, and is made of top-grain leather. The case retails for $55 and the wallet is $49. So for $105, you can have a great, functional, and protective package for your iPhone.

iPad accessories

I would argue that there are even more accessories made for iPad due to the fact that it is such an open canvas and there are multiple ways to use it. Some people use it as a desktop computer, others use their iPad for gaming, and some just for content consumption, so there are accessories for all of these categories. But I wanted to pick just a few that I have been extremely impressed by.

I have mentioned this accessory in a previous post but I still use it as my main hub for my iPad Pro on my desk setup. They are currently running a promotion where this falls from $129 to $92, fitting right under that $100 price point. The flexibility, malleability, and build quality are what sets this apart from other iPad stands. You can use your iPad at almost any height any viewing angle, any rotation. This iPad arm uses magnets to hold up the iPad itself and will work with the 12.9in iPad Pro, 11in iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.

Samsung T7 Shield

For better or for worse I always go with the baseline iPad Pro when I upgrade. So I usually only have 128GB of on-device storage which is not enough since I use my iPad as my video editing computer. So I like to use external SSD drives. The one I continue to go back to is the Samsung T7. It is the most reliable and fastest SSD that I have used. Right now the 1TB version is at $80 and 100% worth it if you are in the market for an SSD!

The other accessories

I went over seven other accessories that are under $100 in the video below. Be sure to check out the other accessories and get a hands-on look at everything mentioned above!

What are some of your favorite accessories under $100? Are there some accessories you would recommend that I didn’t mention? Let’s discuss this in the comments below!