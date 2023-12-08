The latest MacBook Pro laptops are powered by the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max Apple Silicon. In addition to more powerful and efficient CPUs and GPUs, these MacBook Pro machines support up to 128GB of memory, have brighter screens, improved battery life, and a new Space Black finish. Follow along for an in-depth look at what’s different and new with the M3 MacBook Pro vs M2 MacBook Pro lineup plus buying advice.

M3 MacBook Pro vs M2 MacBook Pro laptops

CPU, GPU, memory, neural engine

The new M3 Apple Silicon family features options ranging from 8 to 16-core CPUs, 10 to 40-core GPUs, and 8 to 128GB of unified memory.

Here’s the breakdown of the new Apple Silicon specs vs the M2 Pro/Max:

M3 MacBook Pro M2 MacBook Pro Processor M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max – up to 16-core M2 Pro or M2 Max – up to 12-core Storage Up to 8TB Up to 8TB Unified memory Up to 128GB Up to 96GB Memory bandwidth Up to 400GB/s memory bandwidth 400GB/s memory bandwidth Graphics Up to 40-core with hardware-accelerated ray tracing Up to 38-core Media engine Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW, Video decode engine, 2x video encode engines, 2x ProRes encode and decode engines, AV1 decode Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW, Video decode engine, 2x video encode engines, 2x ProRes encode and decode engines Neural engine 16-core 16-core

Apple says the M3 chip efficiency cores are up to 30% faster than the M2 family, and up to 50% faster than the M1 family.

For performance cores, the M3 family is 15 and 30% faster than M2 and M1, respectively.

And Apple says rendering on M3 is up to 1.8x faster than M2 and up to 2.5x faster than M1.

Apple also says the M3 chips represent the “Largest leap forward in graphics architecture” with Dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading.

Display

The M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro laptops featured the same display as the 2021 M1 Pro/Max models with the Liquid Retina XDR Display, ProMotion with up to 120Hz refresh rates, an increased resolution/pixel per inch density, and slimmed down bezels.

Now the M3 MacBook Pro models feature one main improvement – a 20% brighter screen that displays SDR content at up to 600 nits. Apple highlights that matches the Studio Display for consistent brightness.

14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M2 MacBook Pro 16″ M3 MacBook Pro 16″ M2 MacBook Pro Actual screen size 14.2″ 14.2″ 16.2″ 16.2″ Resolution 3024 x 1964 3024 x 1964 3456 x 2234 3456 x 2234 Aspect Ratio 16:10 + notch 16:10 + notch 16:10 + notch 16:10 + notch PPI 254 254 254 254 Nits (brightness) 1000 sustained, up to 1600 peak HDR; SDR 600 1000 sustained, up to 1600 peak HDR; SDR 500 1000 sustained, up to 1600 peak HDR; SDR 600 1000 sustained, up to 1600 peak HDR; SDR 500 Liquid Retina XDR display ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProMotion (up to 120Hz) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ mini-LED backlit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ True Tone ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ P3 wide color ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The latest MacBook Pros come with a notch at the top center of the display for the 1080p FaceTime camera just like the 2021 models.

Unfortunately, Face ID has still not arrived with the M3 MacBook Pro laptops.

MacBook Pro I/O

The M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops feature the same ports with the same layout as the M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pro.

That includes an HDMI port, SDXC card reader, and MagSafe. There are also 3 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4 ports.

However, the M3 MacBook Pro comes with one less Thunderbolt 4 port – the one on the right side has been removed.

14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M2 MacBook 16″ M3 MacBook Pro 16″ M2 MacBook Pro Magic Keyboard ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Touch ID ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ FaceTime camera 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p USB-C/Thunderbolt ports 3 (2 for M3 models) 3 3 3 HDMI ✅ 2.1 ✅ 2.1 ✅ 2.1 ✅ 2.1 SDXC card reader ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ MagSafe charging ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) External display support M3: One external display at up to 6K/60Hz



M3 Pro: Up to 2 external displays at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt, or 1 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 4K/144Hz over HDMI, or 1 at 8K/60Hz or 1 at 4K/240Hz over HDMI



M3 Max: Up to 4 external displays: 3 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 4K/144Hz over HDMI, or

up to 3 displays: 2 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 8K/60Hz or 1 at 4K/240Hz over HDMI M2 Pro: Up to 2 external displays at 6K/60Hz, 1 external display at 8K/60Hz, or 1 display at 4K/240Hz over HDMI



M2 Max: Up to 4 external displays, 3 at 6K/60Hz and 1 at 4K/60Hz or 3 total with 2 at 6K/60Hz and 1 external display at 8K/60Hz or 1 display at 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI M3 Pro: Up to 2 external displays at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt, or 1 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 4K/144Hz over HDMI, or 1 at 8K/60Hz or 1 at 4K/240Hz over HDMI



M3 Max: Up to 4 external displays: 3 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 4K/144Hz over HDMI, or

up to 3 displays: 2 at 6K/60Hz over Thunderbolt and 1 at 8K/60Hz or 1 at 4K/240Hz over HDMI M2 Pro: Up to 2 external displays at 6K/60Hz, 1 external display at 8K/60Hz, or 1 display at 4K/240Hz over HDMI



M2 Max: Up to 4 external displays, 3 at 6K/60Hz and 1 at 4K/60Hz or 3 total with 2 at 6K/60Hz and 1 external display at 8K/60Hz or 1 display at 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI

Like their predecessors, the M3 Pro and Max support HDMI 2.1 with up to 8K output at 60Hz. That also allows for multichannel audio output.

Colors, size, and weight

Physical dimensions are the same between the M3 and M2 MacBook Pro laptops. But new this time around for the M3 Pro and Max models is a new Space Black color available alongside Silver.

Leaving the new color for the high-end, the M3 MacBook Pro is only available in Space Gray and Silver.

Here’s the full breakdown of colors, size, and weight:

14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M2 MacBook Pro 16″ M3 MacBook Pro 16″ M2 MacBook Pro Weight M3: 3.4 pounds (1.55 kg)

M3 Pro: 3.5 pounds (1.61 kg)

M3 Max: 3.6 pounds (1.62 kg) 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg) M3 Pro: 4.7 pounds (2.14 kg)

M3 Max: 4.8 pounds (2.16 kg) 4.7 pounds (2.1 kg) Thickness 0.61 inch (1.55 cm) 0.61 inch (1.55 cm) 0.66 inch (1.68 cm) 0.66 inch (1.68 cm) Width 12.31 inches (31.26 cm) 12.31 inches (31.26 cm) 14.01 inches (35.57 cm) 14.01 inches (35.57 cm) Depth 8.71 inches (22.12 cm) 8.71 inches (22.12 cm) 9.77 inches (24.81 cm) 9.77 inches (24.81 cm) Display size 14.2 inches 14.2 inches 16.2 inches 16.2 inches Finishes Silver or space gray for M3, Space Black or Silver for M3 Pro and M3 Max Silver or space gray Silver or space gray for M3, Space Black or Silver for M3 Pro and M3 Max Silver or space gray

Battery life

The new 16-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops offer 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 21 hours with M2 Pro/Max)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 21 hours with M2 Pro/Max) The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro) The new 14-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro offer 18 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro) The new MacBook Pro models continue to feature fast charging – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes (with 96 W brick for 14-inch and 140W for 16-inch)

Here are more details on the battery life of the M3 MacBook Pro vs M2 MacBook Pro laptops:

﻿ 14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 14″ M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 16″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 16″M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro Wireless web battery 15 hours 12 hours 11 hours 15 hours 14 hours Video playback 22 hours 18 hours 17 hours 22 hours 21 hours Included power adapter 70W or 96W 70W or 96W 67W or 96W 140W 140W Battery capacity 70Wh 70Wh 70Wh 100Wh 100Wh Fast charging ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Price

The base configurations are cheaper with the M3 option this time around and near the same for the M3 Pro/Max vs M2 Pro Max builds.

But custom builds are more expensive with up to 128GB memory and upgraded chips which means the M3 MacBook Pro machines can be maxed out at up to $7,199 – $700 above the M2 MacBook Pro top-end.

Model/price 14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M2 MacBook Pro 16″ M3 MacBook Pro 16″ M2 MacBook Pro Base From $1,599 From $1,999 From $2,499 From $2,499 Custom builds Up to $6,899 Up to $6,299 $7,199 Up to $6,499

M3 MacBook Pro vs M2: Buyer’s guide

Reasons to buy

If you’re a professional (or aspiring pro) who needs the latest and greatest from Apple, the upgrade may be worth it. And the M3 MacBook Pro laptops will be very impressive for those who are coming from an Intel MacBook.

Reasons to pass

But for those who already have an M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro and/or don’t have workflows that require the absolute best performance, it’s likely the best fit to keep what you have or opt for a MacBook Air.

Deciding on specs

For those unsure about which M3 MacBook Pro specs to pick, you can get the same 11, 12, 14, or 16-core processor with the M3 Pro and M3 Max in both the 14 and 16-inch models. The main difference in cost is the upgraded GPU power including the more capable media engine and increased external display support with the M3 Max chip.

When it comes to unified memory, if you have medium to heavy workflows and/or plan to keep your new MacBook Pro for several years (or more), going with 36GB or more will likely be worth the upgrade.

You can find the new MacBook Pro at Apple, Amazon, Abt Electronics, and more.

Thanks for reading our M3 MacBook Pro vs M2 MacBook Pro comparison!