TSMC demos its first 2nm chips to Apple, mass production slated for 2025

Apple may have just unveiled its first 3-nanometer processors with the A17 Pro and M3, but it’s also already looking toward the 2-nanometer future. A new report from the Financial Times this week says that TSMC recently showcased its new 2nm chips to Apple.

First 2nm Apple Silicon chips in iPhone 17 Pro

TSMC is Apple’s fabrication partner for all of its Apple Silicon chips. The company hopes to begin mass production of 2nm chips in 2025. If history is any indication, the first 2nm chips will be focused on mobile processors, and Apple will be TSMC’s first customer. In fact, Apple bought TSMC’s entire supply of 3nm chips for 2023.

Today’s report explains:

TSMC, which dominates the global market in processors, has already shown the process test results for its “N2” — or 2 nanometre — prototypes to some of its biggest customers, including Apple and Nvidia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

In a statement to the Financial Times, TSMC confirmed that its work on 2nm chips is “progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025, and will be the most advanced semiconductor technology in the industry in both density and energy efficiency when it is introduced.”

In its own report published on Tuesday, DigiTimes cites “industry sources” and says that “TSMC is nearing the finalization of its 3nm and 2nm client base.”

If TSMC stays on schedule, this would mean that the first 2nm chips debut in the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025. Today’s report stresses, however, that delays and hiccups are possible given that mass production is still two years away.

Similar to the transition to 3nm chips this year, the transition to 2nm chips will bring a combination of performance and efficiency to upgrades to Apple products. As of right now, more details about TSMC’s specific focuses with its first 2nm chips are unclear.

Via ArsTechnica