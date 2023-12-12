GM’s latest excuse for dropping CarPlay is its dumbest yet

GM continues to shoot itself in the foot and double down on its decision to ditch CarPlay. In a new interview this week, Tim Babbitt, GM’s head of product for infotainment, attempted to offer some “justification” for the controversial decision.

According to Babbitt, drivers will be “less likely to pick up their phones” if their cars don’t have CarPlay. Yes, you read that right.

Speaking to MotorTrend, Babbitt said that improved “safety” is one benefit of GM’s decision to ditch CarPlay that’s been overlooked. According to the GM exec, CarPlay and Android Auto are plagued by “bad connections, poor rendering, slow responses, and dropped connections.”

When these problems occur, Babbitt says that drivers pick up their phones and take their eyes off the road. GM’s strategy is that drivers won’t look at their phones at all if they simply do everything through their car’s built-in infotainment system. Babbitt admits, however, that GM hasn’t yet tested this thesis.

From the MotorTrend report:

Babbitt’s thesis is that if drivers were to do everything through the vehicle’s built-in systems, they’d be less likely to pick up their phones and therefore less distracted and safer behind the wheel. He admits, though, GM hasn’t tested this thesis in the lab or real world yet but believes it has potential, if customers go for it.

9to5Mac’s Take

In all of GM’s attempts to defend its decision to drop CarPlay support, this is its most comical one yet. Does GM really believe that drivers will be less likely to look at their phones without CarPlay? Surely there’s someone inside the company who can explain how that’s likely the complete opposite of reality.

GM’s “Ultifi” infotainment software is built on Android Automotive, Google’s core operating system platform on which automakers can build their own systems. GM’s software will integrate apps such as Spotify, Audible, and Google Maps.

So, GM’s theory is that you’ll be able to do everything via that Ultifi system. What about Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, WhatsApp, iMessage, and the hundreds of other apps available via CarPlay? Shrug.

With CarPlay, you can access all of those apps and services right on your car’s display. With GM’s platform, you won’t be able to access them at all – unless you pick up your phone. But GM thinks you’ll pick up your phone less. Makes sense!

But GM’s platform will definitely have fewer bugs than CarPlay. Mhm.

Don’t get me wrong, safety is a number one priority when it comes to in-car software. We should all refrain from using our phones while driving. For me, CarPlay is what lets me do that.

At this point, I’m writing GM off as hopeless when it comes to CarPlay. The company clearly has no intention of listening to customer feedback about this decision. Perhaps its tone will change if people stop buying its cars because they lack CarPlay.

Side note: I find it weird that the MotorTrend interview is entirely paraphrased. There are no direct quotes from Babbitt.

