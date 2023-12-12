Apple releases first iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 betas alongside visionOS 1.0 beta 7

Boom. iOS 17.3 beta 1 has arrived alongside the seventh developer beta version of visionOS. The new beta releases come one day after Apple pushed out iOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2.

Additionally, Apple has released the first beta versions of these releases to developer beta testers:

macOS Sonoma 14.3

tvOS 17.3

watchOS 10.3

As for visionOS, Apple is said to be targeting January or February for the official launch of Vision Pro. Apple unveiled its spatial computer headset in June ahead of a promised early 2024 release in the United States.

We’ll update our coverage as we dig into the new builds and find what’s new.

