iOS 17.2 comes with these 10 important security fixes

Apple released iOS 17.2 for all users today with the new Journal app, spatial video capture, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and more. Along with those new features, the update comes with 10 important security fixes across Find My, kernel, Safari, WebKit, and Siri.

Apple’s security updates page shared all the details of the vulnerability fixes that come with iOS 17.2. Fortunately, none of the flaws were known as actively exploited.

However, the update is still important to install as it fixes issues like:

Head to your Apple devices > Settings now to see if the latest releases are available. Apple has also released macOS 14.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2. Most of these patches are also available for older devices with iOS 16.7.3.

Full iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 security update release notes:

Accounts

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-42919: Kirin (@Pwnrin)

AVEVideoEncoder

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-42884: an anonymous researcher

ExtensionKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-42927: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Prof. J. (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

Find My

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-42922: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)

ImageIO

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42898: Junsung Lee

CVE-2023-42899: Meysam Firouzi @R00tkitSMM and Junsung Lee

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42914: Eloi Benoist-Vanderbeken (@elvanderb) of Synacktiv (@Synacktiv)

Safari Private Browsing

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Private Browsing tabs may be accessed without authentication

Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.

CVE-2023-42923: ARJUN S D

Siri

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42897: Andrew Goldberg of The McCombs School of Business, The University of Texas at Austin (linkedin.com/andrew-goldberg-/)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 259830

CVE-2023-42890: Pwn2car

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 263349

CVE-2023-42883: Zoom Offensive Security Team