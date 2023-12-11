tvOS 17.2 launches with revamped TV app alongside HomePod software update

Apple has released the tvOS 17.2 software update that introduces new design changes to the TV app on Apple TV.
The revamped design includes a more sidebar-centric navigation interface. The update also begins the discontinuation of the iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps on tvOS.
Apple has also updated the HomePod software to version 17.2 to provide “performance and stability improvements.”
