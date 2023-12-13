 Skip to main content

AAPL stock closes at new record high after adding $1 trillion to market cap this year

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Dec 13 2023 - 1:26 pm PT
4 Comments

Apple as a company is doing alright. The firm’s stock just closed at an all-time high, valuing Apple at more than $3 trillion. That puts the market cap value add for 2023 over the $1 trillion mark. Not bad.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

Will the company keep the lights on for another year? Seems likely. How about becoming the first publicly traded company to reach a $4 trillion valuation? Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks so (via The Street):

Boosting his price target to $250 from $240 in a Sunday note, Ives said that a boost in iPhone sales could be a boon to the stock. 

“With roughly 240 million iPhones in the window of an upgrade opportunity globally now at play for iPhone 15 and Services reaccelerating into [fiscal 2024], we view this as the golden opportunity to own Apple for the next year,” he wrote. 

Ives’s assumption centers on Apple beating Wall Street expectations of 220 million to 230 million iPhone deliveries for the year. 

Bookmark this post and set your timers:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.