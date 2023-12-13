Watch the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film on Apple TV

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Dec 13 2023 - 12:07 am PT
Taylor Swift Eras Tour

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is now available to watch on Apple TV. The record-breaking worldwide tour was filmed and shown in theaters since October, and is now available to rent to watch at home on digital.

Today’s film release coincides with Swift’s 34th birthday. The film is a cinematic live recording of the Eras Tour stage performance at SoFi Stadium, California.

It is an extended version of the theatrical release that was previously shown in cinemas, featuring additional songs including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live. In total, the extended cut runs 3 hours in length.

The Taylor Swift concert film is available to watch at most video-on-demand platforms, including:

Right now, the film is only available to rent. On Apple TV, rentals let you purchase the film and start watching within 30 days. After you press play, you have 48 hours to finish it.

Taylor Swift has not yet announced when the film will be available to buy for home video, either digitally or on disc. There have also been rumors that the artist is negotiating with streamers for an eventual free streaming release, but nothing has been confirmed so far. For now, the only way to watch is paying for a one-time rental.

