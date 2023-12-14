Apple invites press to relive their own spatial videos on Vision Pro: ‘Almost brought me to tears’

Apple has given another group of journalists the opportunity to try Vision Pro. This time around, Apple invited select members of the press to relive their own spatial videos using Vision Pro. This comes after Apple launched iOS 17.2 with support for recording spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro.

Writing at CNET, Scott Stein described the experience of reliving his spatial videos on Vision Pro. He noted that the 30 frames-per-second frame rate limitation was “visibly apparent,” but that the results were still impressive.

The most compelling experiences for me were playing clips where I held the iPhone near my own line of sight with family. A clip where I’m sitting around a table at Thanksgiving with my mom at my sister’s house, telling her I’m recording in 3D for a future project. She sort of raised her eyebrows a bit, and the way she looked at me in 3D — at a scale close to normal size, with her seeming to make eye contact — made me feel like I was almost there. It made me want to climb through that fuzzy-bordered window and join my family again on the other side. With less motion, the frame rate limit doesn’t stand out as much. The more intimate framing is better suited for the contained nature of the spatial video playback frame, as well.

Writing at Inverse, Raymond Wong has an emotional description of what it was like reliving a spatial video:

In one spatial video, my mom and I were having dim sum at a restaurant and I was explaining to her what the Apple Vision Pro is and what it does. It was recorded last weekend so the memory was fresh in my mind. Rewatching the video inside of the Vision Pro, it was as if we were transported back to the restaurant, sitting across from each other over a table of dishes. I kept tilting my head a lot, almost in disbelief at how surreal it was to see my mom talking, laughing, and eating in spatial video. My mom was who got me interested in technology and I don’t think I would have a career writing about new consumer tech if not for her interest in it. To me, these convos are very precious to me, so to see them replayed with a sense of presence really tugged at my heartstrings. At one point, I fought back a few tiny tears if only because there were three Apple reps sitting next to me. Self-aware of EyeSight and the possibility that they might be able to see my tears, I asked if they could see my eyes on the Vision Pro’s outside display. I was told they couldn’t. Pre-release software, you know? I obviously couldn’t confirm that myself as the person wearing Vision Pro.

Here’s a rundown of who was invited to check out their own spatial videos, photos, and panoramas on Vision Pro: