 Skip to main content

Stanford study: Apple Watch could be better than traditional monitors at detecting irregular heartbeats in kids

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 14 2023 - 5:53 pm PT
1 Comment
ITC rules that Apple Watch infringed AliveCor's ECG patent, US sales potentially threatened

Researchers at Stanford University have published a new paper on how Apple Watch can help identify arrhythmia in children and young adults. As reported by MyHealthyApple, those researchers have concluded that “Apple Watch can record arrhythmia events in children, including events not identified on traditionally used ambulatory monitors.”

Of 145 electronic-medical-record identifications of Apple Watch, the study found arrhythmias confirmed in 41 patients, with a mean age of 13.8 ± 3.2 years. Meanwhile, traditional ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitors failed to detect an arrhythmia in 10 (29%) patients.

The full details:

Patients used their Apple Watch for arrhythmia characterization during symptomatic episodes either via a patient-initiated ECG using the Apple Watch ECG App (18 patients, 44%), or the high heart rate notification feature of the Apple Watch ECG App (23 patients, 56%). For 29 (71%) patients, the Apple Watch findings led the care team to pursue a workup resulting in a new arrhythmia diagnosis.

In the remainder of cases, the Apple Watch captured an already known arrhythmia, or recurrence or progression of underlying arrhythmia substrate. In one patient with known congenital complete heart block and a narrow complex escape rhythm, the patient recorded an ECG during symptoms of dizziness that demonstrated a brief slow wide complex escape rhythm.

Of patients who also underwent a workup involving a traditional ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitor, the traditional monitor did not detect an arrhythmia in 10 (29%) patients. These included cases in which patients wore a patch rhythm monitor, a Holter monitor, a 30-day event monitor, or a combination of any of the three. Wear times varied by device, and many patients wore the monitor for greater than a week (up to a month). Two patients (6%) had documented skin reactions to the monitor adhesives.

The full conclusion from the study notes the need for continued comparisons between the Apple Watch and ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitors:

“The Apple Watch can record arrhythmia events in some children. For many patients in this cohort, the Apple Watch findings initiated a workup resulting a new arrhythmia diagnosis, and in some, it recorded arrhythmias that traditional ambulatory monitors did not.

This data demonstrates that consumer wearables such as the Apple Watch may play an important role in arrhythmia diagnosis and surveillance in children. Further studies prospectively comparing the Apple Watch with traditional ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitors are needed to best characterize its diagnostic value in children and further understand how to integrate patient-submitted ambulatory ECG data into clinical practice.”

As it stands today, the Apple Watch’s heart monitoring features are FDA-approved for irregular heartbeat detection in adults over 22 years old. Apple could theoretically choose to seek FDA approval for pediatric use, but as of right now, it has chosen not to do that.

This new study from Stanford University, however, is a positive sign for Apple. You can find the full results in the Communications Medicine journal.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com