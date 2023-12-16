1Password’s one-click logins and secure online shopping now 40% off for the holidays

1Password is now offering folks a chance to secure a yearly subscription to its wonderful password management and online security system at 40% off. 1Password is an indispensable tool for managing the multitude of passwords and login credentials all of us rack up every year, leaving them just a single click away. That’s not to mention its ability to safely stow away personal information for safe-keeping and provide world-class security features, as well as a secure online shopping experience to safeguard your credit card data. And all of this is now available at a heavily discounted rate for the holidays. Check out the details below.

I’m not really sure how just about anyone can even function online without a password manager, and 1Password is one of the best you’ll find anywhere. It will securely store all of your login information for everything in one place, and allow you to safely login with a single click so you never need to worry about remembering passwords ever again.

More than just a password manager

It will even generate strong passwords for you and ensure you’re not reusing the same credentials across multiple sites. And just for folks who might not be savvy here, using the same logins on different sites is not a good idea. It makes it much easier for folks with malicious intent to swipe your data and compromise multiple accounts – 1Password provides a simple system to double check all of this for you, generate safe passwords, and secure your logins everywhere. Even if someone gets your password somehow, 1Password’s two-step authentication will ensure they can’t access the account.

Secure online shopping

If you’re anything like me, every time you input your credit card data on a new site (or one you already use in some cases) you will, at least for a second, consider the risk involved. You never really know if this data will remain secure, but 1Password can help with that too. Using a similar security setup as it does with your login data, users can input credit card information and checkout with a single click during holiday shopping sprees so you won’t feel the need to store this data on random retail sites and the like. It can even double check URLs for you to ensure you’re shopping safely.

Tis’ the season of safe travels

Much of this also applies to your travel information. 1Password can safely stow a copy of your passport, travel insurance data, emergency contact info, and more. Drop all of the data you might need in a pinch into the system, turn on Travel Mode to secure it all while crossing borders this holiday season (or anytime of year), and then disengage Travel Mode when you arrive to have everything just a click away in case you need it when it counts the most.

Peace of mind at 40% off

You can access all of these security and convenience features at 40% off. As part of its holiday promotion, 1Password is now offering 9to5Mac readers 40% off yearly subscription to a 1Password Individual Account.