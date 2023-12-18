A few days ago, there were reports of two important Apple executives leaving the company. Now Bloomberg is back with another report, this time about Peter Russell-Clarke – who has worked at Apple for nearly 20 years. According to the report, he left his role in October and is now joining space technology company Vast.

Apple designer Peter Russell-Clarke leaves the company

The news was confirmed in a blog post by Vast. At Apple, Russell-Clarke became known for working closely with Jony Ive on the design of many important products, such as the iMac, iPod nano, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. He was also involved in the development of many iPhone and iPad models. His name is listed on more than 1,000 Apple patents.

Prior to Apple, Russell-Clarke had his own design studio that served top clients such as Nike and Swatch. At Vast, he will work as an advisor to help the company build its own industrial design team, in addition to providing “valuable insights across all aspects of Industrial Design at the company.”

Vast says that Russell-Clarke left Apple to “pursue passion projects.” Interestingly, this was also the case for many other important Apple designers, such as Jony Ive himself, who left Apple in 2019 to open his own design firm, LoveFrom. In 2022, Ive’s successor Evans Hankey also left the company.

More recently, anonymous sources revealed to Bloomberg that Tang Tan, Apple’s current VP of Product Design, will leave the company in February. At Apple, Tan became known for having helped turn AirPods and Apple Watch “into major growth drivers” for the company.

Given the track record of recent years, it definitely seems like there’s a lot going on in Apple’s design department. Apple is yet to comment on Russell-Clarke’s departure.

